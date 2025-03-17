Celebrating 250 years of America’s Navy; 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show dates announced

Photo By Katie Hewett | Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Commanding Officer, Capt. Josh Appezzato announces...... read more read more Photo By Katie Hewett | Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Commanding Officer, Capt. Josh Appezzato announces dates and theme for the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show March 18, 2025. Leaders from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana gathered with officials from the City of Virginia Beach and members of the community to announce the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show. The show’s theme this year is: 250 years of America’s Navy. The air show provides an opportunity to connect the community to the innovative spirit of naval aviation while inspiriting future generations of American leaders. The 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. All spectators 18 years and older must show a physical photo ID for entry. [U.S. Navy Photo by LS3 Moser Coelho] see less | View Image Page

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate 250 years of America’s Navy at the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show, Sept. 20 and 21!



Leaders from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana gathered March 18, 2025 with officials from the City of Virginia Beach and members of the community to announce the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show. The show’s thrilling lineup will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, F-35C Lightning Demonstration Team, and the Rhino Demonstration Team of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.



The 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Spectators 18 years and older must show a physical photo ID for entry. The performance schedule is under development and will be announced as the event nears. Performances are subject to change.



“With 2025 marking the Navy’s 250th birthday, what better way to celebrate and honor this milestone than with epic aerobatic maneuvers performed by world-class pilots?” Capt. Josh Appezzato, commanding officer of NAS Oceana said. “The 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show is our chance to connect our community to the heart of naval aviation as we celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday; 250 years of strength, innovation, and inspiration.”



This year, NAS Oceana will welcome thousands of 5th grade students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to Apollo Soucek Field to attend the air show’s practice day during their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Field Trip on Friday, Sept. 19.



Since 2016, NAS Oceana has hosted a one-of-a-kind STEM Laboratory during the air show’s practice day to give students an exclusive sneak peek of the air show while engaging in activities designed to spark curiosity.



“This year, our theme reflects not only the history and tradition of our Navy, but also the innovative spirit of naval aviation—which continues to inspire future generations of American youth,” Appezzato said.



Recognizing the importance of STEM, NAS Oceana partners with Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to create a one-of-a-kind, hands-on STEM Laboratory.



“Whether these students dream of flying a fighter jet or exploring the depths of our oceans, our goal is simple at Oceana: Create leaders, explorers, and innovators—and have a lot of fun in the process,” Appezzato said.



The mission of the Blue Angels is showcasing the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach, while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 450 million fans worldwide.



Additional information about the 2025 NAS Oceana Air Show will be released on the air show’s website and social media page as it becomes available: oceanaairshow.com and facebook.com/oceanaairshow.



Unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, are not permitted at NAS Oceana. The unauthorized use of drones can threaten the safety of aircraft, military personnel, and nearby civilians. Flying a drone within five miles of NAS Oceana, including the Oceanfront resort area, is also prohibited.