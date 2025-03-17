Secretary Jocelyn Mallette Visits Fort Bragg for Key Discussions

Courtesy Photo | Col. K. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Jocelyn Mallett, North Carolina...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. K. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Jocelyn Mallett, North Carolina Secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sergeant Major and others participate in the Sunset Liberty March. Sunset Liberty March honors the legacy of the many Soldiers that have paid the ultimate sacrifice and honors veterans, past, present and future. The march was inspired by the Sunset March performed nightly in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, honoring the Soldiers of Operation Market Garden in World War II. Secretary Mallette visited Fort Bragg on March 13, 2025, for a series of meetings aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the installation's servicemembers, their mission, and opportunities to partner to increase the effectiveness of the warfighters. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. –Secretary Jocelyn Mallette, the newly appointed leader of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, made an important visit to Fort Bragg on March 13. Her goal was to learn more about the military installation’s operations, challenges, and priorities.



“North Carolina is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation,” NC Governor Josh Stein said. “Jocelyn has the experience and leadership skills to help DMVA do its level best to serve the men and women who are serving or have served our country.”



The day began at the Randolph Access Control Point, where Secretary Mallette was warmly welcomed. From there, she moved to the Soldier Support Center for an introduction to the Command Team. A briefing followed, led by Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, who explained the installation’s crucial role within the Department of Defense and its impact on the surrounding region.



The highlight of the visit was a roundtable discussion with key leaders and directors from Fort Bragg. The group talked about Fort Bragg’s main goals and the challenges it faces. Mallette also joined soldiers for lunch, giving her a chance to hear directly from them about their experiences, needs, and how the installation supports their quality of life.



Later, Mallette joined the Garrison Command Team and toured facilities, such as the Transition Assistance Program. She also visited Pope Army Airfield, where she attended briefings about the post’s readiness and operations. A windshield tour of key areas provided her with a closer look at Fort Bragg's efforts to maintain strategic preparedness.



The day ended with a meaningful walk along the Sunset Liberty Trail. This reflective stroll allowed Mallette to connect with the community and discuss the way forward with Fort Bragg’s leadership.



This visit focused on building a stronger partnership between Fort Bragg and the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Discussions provided valuable insights into the installation’s priorities, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration with state and federal leaders to address challenges and ensure success.



“North Carolina is home to more than 600,000 veterans, and all of them deserve meaningful opportunities,” said Mallette. “At DMVA, we are committed to partnering with Fort Bragg to explore meaningful ways to overcome the barriers our veterans face.”