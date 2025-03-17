Gleaming Dedication: Team McChord recognizes its 2024 annual award winners

The Team McChord Annual Awards Ceremony was held in hangar 3 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 14, 2025.
The nominations submitted highlight the outstanding quality of Team McChord’s personnel. The achievement of those selected demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and dedication in supporting our aircraft, Airmen and families, and our missions. Team McChord now looks a little brighter with these accomplished Airmen and civilians leading the charge!
Congratulations to the 2024 Team McChord annual award winners!
Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Molly R. Flores, 8th Airlift Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Molinari, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Joshua M. Hall, 62d Operations Support Squadron
Junior Company Grade Officer of the Year - 1st Lt. Antigany R. Temple, 62d Operations Support Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Lyndsay T. Locke, 7th Airlift Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Amanda Anderson-Gonzalez, 62d Maintenance Group
Civilian Category I of the Year – Ms. Ranny Parker, 62d Comptroller Squadron
Civilian Category IIA of the Year - Ms. Jaie Lynn Williams, 62d Comptroller Squadron
Civilian Category IIB of the Year - Mr. Adrian E. Hernandez, 627th Communication Squadron
Civilian Category III of the Year - Mr. Joe A. Gahan, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Innovation Team of the Year - Financial Management Analysis, 62d Comptroller Squadron
Service Team of the Year - Ravens Section, 627th Security Forces Squadron
First Sergeant of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Vedran Ogramic, 62d Maintenance Squadron
Key Support Liaison - Ms. Molly Brewer, 62d Aerial Port Squadron
Honor Guard of the Year – Staff Sgt. Gabriela Rodriguez, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron
