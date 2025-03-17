Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gleaming Dedication: Team McChord recognizes its 2024 annual award winners

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    The Team McChord Annual Awards Ceremony was held in hangar 3 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 14, 2025.

    View the award photos here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/62ndairliftwingpa/albums/72177720324473895

    The nominations submitted highlight the outstanding quality of Team McChord’s personnel. The achievement of those selected demonstrate exceptional expertise, leadership, and dedication in supporting our aircraft, Airmen and families, and our missions. Team McChord now looks a little brighter with these accomplished Airmen and civilians leading the charge!

    Congratulations to the 2024 Team McChord annual award winners!

    Airman of the Year - Senior Airman Molly R. Flores, 8th Airlift Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Molinari, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Joshua M. Hall, 62d Operations Support Squadron

    Junior Company Grade Officer of the Year - 1st Lt. Antigany R. Temple, 62d Operations Support Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year - Capt. Lyndsay T. Locke, 7th Airlift Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year - Maj. Amanda Anderson-Gonzalez, 62d Maintenance Group

    Civilian Category I of the Year – Ms. Ranny Parker, 62d Comptroller Squadron

    Civilian Category IIA of the Year - Ms. Jaie Lynn Williams, 62d Comptroller Squadron

    Civilian Category IIB of the Year - Mr. Adrian E. Hernandez, 627th Communication Squadron

    Civilian Category III of the Year - Mr. Joe A. Gahan, 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Innovation Team of the Year - Financial Management Analysis, 62d Comptroller Squadron

    Service Team of the Year - Ravens Section, 627th Security Forces Squadron

    First Sergeant of the Year - Senior Master Sgt. Vedran Ogramic, 62d Maintenance Squadron

    Key Support Liaison - Ms. Molly Brewer, 62d Aerial Port Squadron

    Honor Guard of the Year – Staff Sgt. Gabriela Rodriguez, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    This work, Gleaming Dedication: Team McChord recognizes its 2024 annual award winners, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

