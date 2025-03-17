LAMAT 2025 Demonstrates Readiness, Provides Critical Dental Care in Caribbean islands

CANOUAN ISLAND, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – U.S.Air Force medical professionals are delivering vital dental care to residents of Canouan Island as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission.

The LAMAT mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is providing essential care to a community while testing the team’s readiness and adaptability. Air Force Reserve Command medical professionals from the 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, quickly set up a dental clinic to serve residents — many of whom had never seen a dentist.

“We’ve treated many children who have never seen a dentist before,” said Col. Michael Bates, 433rd AMDS commander and dentist. “For some, this is their first cleaning, and we’ve also had the opportunity to educate parents on proper dental care. Knowing we’re helping set these kids up for healthier futures has been incredibly rewarding.”

The island, still recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl in July of 2024, lacks dental services, making the team’s presence critical. However, the mission has been far more than just providing care — it has become a real-world training opportunity that has tested the team’s ability to adapt in challenging conditions.

From the moment they arrived on March 9, the dental team faced unexpected obstacles, requiring flexibility and ingenuity to maintain operations. Limited resources and unfamiliar conditions forced them to adjust their methods.

“Back home in Texas, we have everything we need at our fingertips — fully stocked supplies, ideal conditions, and established routines,” said Senior Airman Sophia Figueroa, 433rd AMDS dental technician. “Here, we’ve had to improvise. When we realized we didn’t have enough sterilization wipes or paper towels, we had to find alternatives quickly. Something as simple as that can disrupt workflow, but we’ve learned to adjust and keep moving forward.

“Our biggest challenge has been learning to operate without the conveniences we’re accustomed to,” said Mendoza. “It’s a completely different experience, but it’s helped us grow as professionals and better understand how to deliver care in austere conditions.”

For some team members, the mission has been a valuable refresher in hands-on dental procedures. One dental technician, who had not performed chairside dental work in several years, found the mission to be a meaningful opportunity to rebuild confidence and refine essential skills.

“It’s one thing to stay current on readiness requirements through computer-based training, but putting those skills into practice — especially in an unpredictable environment — is entirely different,” Master Sgt. Marvin Manhertz, 433rd AMDS noncommissioned officer in charge of dental operations, said. “This mission forced me to shake off the rust and really focus on technique. It’s been challenging but extremely beneficial.”

Col. Brian Gavitt, Air Forces Southern command surgeon, emphasized the mission’s dual purpose — providing critical care while reinforcing the team’s ability to operate effectively in disaster response scenarios.

“These missions are invaluable because they allow us to sharpen the skills we’d need in a real-world crisis,” Gavitt said. “Our teams are learning how to manage logistical challenges, operate with limited resources, and stay flexible, all skills that are vital in disaster response or contingency operations.”

Gavitt explained that these challenges provide valuable experience in coordinating supplies, managing logistics, and quickly adapting to unforeseen circumstances.

“Bringing our teams down here strengthens their ability to respond rapidly in future emergencies,” Gavitt said. “They’re constantly learning how to adapt, make decisions on the fly, and ensure patients receive quality care despite limited resources.”

The LAMAT mission, coordinated with the Ministry of Health in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is filling a significant healthcare gap following Hurricane Beryl’s destruction.

“Our goal is to provide temporary relief while local infrastructure recovers,” Gavitt said. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know we’re meeting a critical need — especially for patients who have never had access to dental care.”

For many residents, accessing dental services typically requires a costly and time-consuming boat ride to the mainland, an obstacle that prevents many from seeking care. The LAMAT team’s ability to deliver services directly to the community has made an immediate impact.

“People here are incredibly grateful,” one Manhertz said. “We’ve seen patients in their 20s and 30s who have never seen a dentist before. Knowing we’re able to improve their quality of life, even in a small way, is incredibly rewarding.”

The team will continue its mission moving to Union Island next, where they expect to face similar challenges.

“At the end of the day, seeing the smiles on these patients’ faces makes every challenge worth it,” Mendoza said. “We’re learning how to stay calm under pressure and adapt when things don’t go as planned — skills that will serve us well in future missions.”

