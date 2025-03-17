11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Enhances Combat Readiness with Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 Aboard USS Somerset

Photo By Cpl. Oliver Nisbet | A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Oliver Nisbet | A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, launches from amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 9, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) successfully completed Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 on Camp Pendleton, California and in its coastal waters, March 14, 2025.



Multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet integrated to enhance their amphibious warfare skills, enabling the Navy and Marine Corps to prepare for seamless operations in contested and permissive environments during the second iteration of QUART on the West Coast.



During QUART 25.2, MV-22Bs, UH-1Ys, AH-1Zs, and CH-53Es from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted landings on the flight deck of Somerset in day, night and inclement weather conditions, demonstrating the all-weather capabilities of Marine Corps aircraft and crews. Amphibious Combat Vehicles from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducted ship-to-shore landing drills, simulating real-world amphibious operations. Finally, Landing Craft, Air Cushions with Assault Craft Unit 5, embarked High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment and conducted beach landing operations, demonstrating I MEF’s ability to provide long range precision fires from remote and austere locations.



“QUART 25.2 provides us with an opportunity to enhance the skills of our Amphibious Force in concert with our naval partners,” said Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th MEU. “This is essential not just for our combat readiness today, but for ensuring our long-term ability to deter aggression and, if required, prevail in conflict.”



Throughout the training, Marine Corps and Navy units operated in unison, conducting air and surface movements in a variety of weather and sea conditions. The deck landing qualification flights and iterative ACV swim certifications demonstrated I MEF and U.S. 3rd Fleet’s commitment to the safe execution of complex amphibious training. Additionally, key leaders and operators from both Somerset and 11th MEU maintained constant inter-staff coordination to plan and supervise daily training events.



“These past two weeks have been a great opportunity for the ship’s crew to validate our amphibious capabilities in a variety of climates and conditions,” said Capt. Andrew Koy, commanding officer of Somerset. “The personal and professional integration across the Navy-Marine Corps team has not only increased our interoperability during training, but also for future combat operations.”



Serving as the landing force’s Command Element for the exercise, the 11th MEU established operations centers both aboard Somerset and ashore on Camp Pendleton. Simulating a real world, large-scale amphibious operation, the 11th MEU transferred authority between both locations to ensure flexible command and control throughout the exercise.



QUART is a joint training exercise designed to maintain and enhance essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments. As the ‘Pride of the Pacific,’ the 11th MEU conducts amphibious training in a safe, deliberate manner in order to increase the combat readiness of our Navy-Marine Corps team.