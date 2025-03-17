NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Prevention Team Named CNIC Fire Prevention Team of the Year

NAS JRB Fort Worth, TEXAS—Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Fire Prevention Team was recognized as the Fire Prevention Team of the Year for Commander, Navy Installation Command. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the team members who work to ensure the safety of the base and its surrounding community.



This award highlights the team’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of both the base and its surrounding community. From conducting thorough fire inspections to providing fire safety education, the team has demonstrated excellence in all aspects of fire prevention.



“I couldn’t be prouder of our Fire Prevention Team,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Fire Chief Samson De Sessa. “I am honored to work shoulder to shoulder with a group of professionals that gets the ‘brotherhood’ concept. Our department knows that firefighting is a team sport, and they show up with pride and ownership for each other and our citizens every single day.”





Fire Inspector Brent Crispen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the collaborative effort behind the award.





“This is a fantastic team achievement,” said Crispen. “We’re fortunate to work with an incredible group, all dedicated to delivering top-notch inspections, fire safety education, and outstanding customer service.”





The Fire Prevention Team at NAS JRB Fort Worth has set a high standard in the Navy for fire safety and prevention. Their work has significantly contributed to a safer environment for personnel, residents, and visitors, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and professionalism in all aspects of their mission.





As they celebrate this recognition, the team will go on to compete for Fire Prevention Team DOD wide. They remain committed to ensuring the safety of those at NAS JRB Fort Worth, continuing to serve as an exemplary model of excellence within the Navy’s fire prevention community.





NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

