West Point Dam to celebrate 50 years

Photo By Charles Walker | West Point Dam from down river and the park area around the Dam and Powerhouse, June 1, 2020, West Point, Georgia. The West Point Dam and Powerhouse and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the opening of the Dam on June 13.

MOBILE, Ala. – Milestones don't come around often; when they do, you want to remember them, like birthdays, wedding anniversaries, etc.



For example, the 50th anniversary of a wedding is the golden anniversary and celebrates 50 years of marriage.



This summer, the West Point Dam and Powerhouse in West Point, Georgia, will celebrate its 50th anniversary of beginning operation in 1975.



"West Point Dam is not just a feat of engineering, but a representation of innovation, resilience, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' commitment to progress and preservation," said Jay Jamison, USACE Operational Project manager at West Point. For 50 years, the dam has generated reliable hydroelectric power, delivering clean, renewable energy to the region and reducing dependence on non-renewable sources."



Before constructing West Point Dam, the Chattahoochee River flowed freely through the Valley area, including West Point, Georgia, and Valley and Lanett, Alabama, on its journey downstream. River levels varied according to rainfall, and flooding was not uncommon. This flooding caused much property damage in the local area.



As the cities downstream continued to grow with new homes and businesses, the need to protect lives and property from flooding increased as well. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the communities and their political representatives called upon the Federal Government for assistance.



As a result, the United States Congress passed the Flood Control Act of 1962. This authorized USACE to study and design the West Point Dam and Powerhouse. This act provided that the project be constructed flood control, hydroelectric power generation, recreation, navigation, and fish and wildlife management. Water quality was later added for authorized purposes.



Construction began in the mid-1960s and was completed in 1975. After the project's completion, the operation responsibility was turned over to the Mobile District.



John Stuckey, USACE Apalachicola, Chattahoochee, Flint (ACF) Hydropower Operations Manager, said he is proud to be working on the dam he started working on when he was younger.



"I have been part of the West Point Powerhouse team since 1999," Stuckey said. "My fondest memory is and will always be the people. When I started working, I was the young guy, and now I am the old man. I learned from the best and am passing that knowledge on to the next generation. No matter how big or small the challenge is, these guys and gals come together to get the job done."



To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the West Point Dam and Powerhouse, the project is planning several events throughout the year to help celebrate, including the big anniversary celebration planned for June 13 at the Hardley Creek Recreation Area at West Point.



The event will be free and open to the public and will include special guests, including former employees, dam builders, and those who have made West Point Dam a success throughout the years.



"We're pleased to celebrate this milestone anniversary throughout the year by hosting special events and activities," said Susan Cromer, Supervisory Park Ranger at West Point. "Please follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, West Point Lake on Facebook to learn more about upcoming events and to enjoy photos from our 50 years of history."