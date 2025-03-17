Kirtland Airman wins top Defense Travel Award

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - Airman 1st Class Katherine Lockwood, a financial management specialist at Kirtland Air Force Base, has earned the Department of Defense’s Excellence in Practice Paramount Award. She was honored at the Defense Travel Management Office GovTravels Symposium in Alexandria, Virginia.



Lockwood was coined by Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, Twentieth Air Force command chief, when he called to honor her personally. The coin was presented on his behalf by Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Cooper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief, highlighting Lockwood’s major impact at Kirtland and the Department of Defense.



As the base’s lead debt management monitor and lead defense travel administrator, she helped improve the base’s Defense Travel System (DTS) compliance ranking from 32nd to second in the Air Force. Her efforts ensured travel payments were accurate and followed regulations.



She also resolved a two-year-old financial issue, challenged rulings from the Secretary of the Air Force Financial Management Office on eight cases—leading to the removal of a $19,000 debt for an Airman—and corrected nearly 300 erroneous payments totaling $150,000. Her work also resulted in the successful collection of $100,000 in outstanding payments. To streamline processes, she created a tracking log to ensure payments were collected efficiently.



Lockwood developed detailed “cradle-to-grave” financial guides, which the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center recognized as best practices. She later briefed her approach to the entire financial management career field, earning praise from top leaders. She has received multiple awards, including the 377th Air Base Wing Team Award, the Kirtland Chiefs Group Recognition Award, and a coin from the U.S. Strategic Command’s senior enlisted leader.



She also leads Kirtland’s Government Travel Card program, helping ensure members pay their bills on time. Her work has brought in an additional $170,000 in rebates for the base, including $102,000 in the past quarter alone.



Originally from the Philippines, Lockwood had never been to the United States before basic training and her first assignment at Kirtland. She has quickly risen through the ranks and is now taking on a new role as a budget analyst—an opportunity that typically comes much later in an Airman’s career.



The Paramount Award is given to a military or civilian compliance tool administrator who has made a lasting impact on their organization’s travel program. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership, innovation and a commitment to improving financial management processes.



Lockwood’s achievements highlight her dedication to excellence and her ability to make a real difference. Kirtland celebrates her well-earned recognition and looks forward to seeing her continued success.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 12:09 Story ID: 493110 Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland Airman wins top Defense Travel Award, by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.