Wisconsin National Guard conducts first military victims’ rights mapping exercise

Photo By Isabella Jansen | Wisconsin National Guard members attend the guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and...... read more read more Photo By Isabella Jansen | Wisconsin National Guard members attend the guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Summit at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs facility in Madison, Wisconsin, Feb. 28, 2025. During the summit the Wisconsin National Guard, in partnership with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, conducted a victims’ rights mapping exercise, the first-of-its-kind specifically tailored to the experiences of military victims of crime. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Isabella Jansen) see less | View Image Page

The Wisconsin National Guard, in partnership with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, conducted a victims’ rights mapping exercise during the guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Summit Feb. 28 at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs facility.



The exercise was designed to provide a comprehensive view of the key touch points a National Guard victim encounters across both the military and civilian criminal justice systems, ensure victims have access to their rights under Marsy’s Law, Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, and promote interactions throughout the justice process prioritizing trauma-informed care, procedural fairness and accessibility.



Building on Marsy’s Law’s previous victims’ rights mapping initiatives conducted across the state, this exercise was the first effort specifically tailored to the experiences of military victims of crime.



“This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring meaningful, accessible rights for all victims of crime, including those in military service,” said Nela Kalpic, the director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. “By mapping out the unique journey of a military victim, we can identify key opportunities to improve the systems that serve them.”



During the exercise, participants traced the journey of a hypothetical victim’s experience navigating the criminal justice system through the initial incident investigation to post-conviction and military separation proceedings.



“This exercise is a critical step toward bridging the military and civilian justice systems, ensuring that military victims receive dignified and trauma-informed support every step of the way,” said Kelly Donner, the Wisconsin SAPR officer.



According to Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general for Air, the SAPR Summit and the victims’ rights mapping exercise are a testament to the Wisconsin National Guard’s commitment to enhancing victim support by breaking down barriers, fostering partnerships between military and civilian agencies, and expanding the understanding of complex criminal justice processes.



Participants of the exercise included representatives from the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Department of Justice, National Guard Bureau, Army and Air Force Offices of Special Trial Counsel, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, victim service organizations, law enforcement, and more.



“This is the first exercise of its kind and, hopefully, something to be repeated, developed and improved upon,” said May. “We welcome the wealth of multi-disciplinary professional and institutional knowledge present and are honored to be the first to host a transformational event to be replicated across the National Guard enterprise.”