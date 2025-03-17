Army civilian systems administrator helps to keep premier CBRNE command connected

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian systems administrator was recognized for supporting the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Tawana L. Bestor, a systems administrator for the 20th CBRNE Command, was selected as one of the Civilian of the Quarters for the command.



Originally from Bridgeport, Connecticut, and New London, Connecticut, Bestor provides technical expertise on systems operations, hardware specifications and wide range of applications and programs.



Bestor manages and maintains critical IT infrastructure, ensuring that all systems are operational and secure.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations across the nation and around the world.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



“My combined responsibilities as a Systems Administrator, Entitlement Manager, Help Desk Support Specialist, and Workstation Administrator directly contribute to the overall mission readiness of the 20th CBRNE Command,” said Bestor.



“By maintaining a secure and efficient IT environment, I assist in enabling the command to effectively respond to CBRNE threats and support global operations,” said Bestor. “My work ensures that our warfighters have the technological support they need to succeed in their missions.”



Bestor has served at the 20th CBRNE Command for 18 years. The 20th CBRNE Command turned 20 years old in October 2024.



“Throughout my time here, I have worked alongside some of the most dedicated and talented Soldiers and civilians,” said Bestor. “The camaraderie and teamwork within the command have been a constant source of inspiration and motivation.”



Bestor retired from the U.S. Army where she served as a human resources specialist before becoming an information technology specialist. She earned her bachelor’s degree in information technology from Columbia Southern University. Bestor said she take pride in sharing her knowledge with the next generation of IT warriors.



“As a former Soldier, my desire to serve as a U.S. Army civilian stems from a deep-rooted commitment to continue supporting the men and women in uniform. Having experienced the challenges and sacrifices of military service firsthand, I feel a profound sense of duty to give back to the community that helped shape me into who I am today,” said Bestor.



“In the future, I aspire to continue growing in my role, always striving to enhance the support and services I provide to the 20th CBRNE Command,” said Bestor. “I aim to ensure that our systems and infrastructure remain robust, secure and efficient, thereby contributing to the readiness and success of our mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 Story ID: 493105 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Hometown: BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, US Hometown: NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US