Unlock Your Health: Here’s How TRICARE and Other Health Insurance Work Together

Photo By Ethan Jaskowiak | FALLS CHURCH, Va. — TRICARE may not be the only health coverage you have. If you...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Jaskowiak | FALLS CHURCH, Va. — TRICARE may not be the only health coverage you have. If you have health insurance through an employer, a spouse’s plan, or a private insurer, it’s considered other health insurance, which can affect how TRICARE processes your claim. TRICARE and OHI work together to help cover your health care and services. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you or your spouse have health coverage through an employer? Or maybe you’ve been shopping for additional coverage due to a change in your health needs.

TRICARE may not be the only health coverage you have. If you have health insurance through an employer, a spouse’s plan, or a private insurer, it’s considered other health insurance.



OHI can affect how TRICARE processes your claim. TRICARE and OHI work together to help cover your health care and services, as described in Chapter 4, Section 1 of the TRICARE Reimbursement Manual.



Understanding how TRICARE coordinates with OHI can help ensure your claims are processed correctly, helping to avoid unexpected costs.



Which insurance pays first?

In most cases, TRICARE pays after your OHI has processed your claim. Here’s how it works:

• Employer-sponsored and private insurance: OHI pays first. After your OHI processes the claim, TRICARE may cover some—or all—of the balance.

• Medicare, OHI, and TRICARE For Life:

• Whether Medicare or your OHI pays first depends on several factors: whether your OHI is based on current or former employment (and the number of employees), and if you have end-stage renal disease. Medicare only coordinates with one other health plan.

• If OHI pays after Medicare, and there is a remaining balance, you’re responsible for filing a claim with TRICARE.

• TRICARE pays last, after Medicare and OHI, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook.

• If you have Medicare and have questions about who pays first, or if your coverage changes, call Medicare’s Benefits Coordination and Recovery Center at 855-798-2627 (TTY: 855-797-2627) .

• Travel insurance: If you buy a temporary plan for travel, TRICARE will process your claims only after your travel insurance.



There are a few times when TRICARE pays first. This includes when you have:



• Medicaid

• TRICARE supplemental plans

• Eligibility for state victims of crime compensation programs

• Other federal government programs identified by the Defense Health Agency



If TRICARE mistakenly pays first when it shouldn’t, it may take back the payment and reprocess your claim after your OHI has processed it.



OHI for active duty service members

Active duty service members can use OHI under certain circumstances. If you use OHI, keep the following in mind:

• You’re responsible for all costs.

• TRICARE won’t be second payer. There’s no coordination of benefits with your OHI and TRICARE.

• You must disclose your military status to your OHI to avoid denials or recoupments.

• If you get care from a civilian provider, you must comply with service regulations.

• Unauthorized care may affect your fitness for duty status.



What you need to do

To avoid claims processing delays, let your TRICARE contractor and care providers know you have OHI. You can report your OHI by:

• Phone: Call your regional TRICARE contractor.

• Online: Fill out and submit your contractor’s OHI questionnaire.

• Mail or fax: Complete and send your TRICARE contractor OHI questionnaire.



If your OHI coverage changes, notify your TRICARE contractor right away. Losing OHI is a Qualifying Life Event, so you’ll have 90 days to make changes to your plan.



Using OHI with TRICARE pharmacy and dental coverage

• Pharmacy benefits: If your OHI includes pharmacy coverage, your OHI will pay first. You must submit a TRICARE Other Health Insurance Form to Express Scripts. For lower costs, use a pharmacy that’s in both your OHI’s network and the TRICARE network.

• Dental plans: If you’re enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program or the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, your dental insurance provider will determine the order of payment based on your plan.



Stay informed and notify TRICARE

Properly coordinating your OHI with TRICARE ensures you maximize your benefits and avoid delays in claims processing. If you have OHI:

• Tell your TRICARE contractor and healthcare providers about your OHI.

• Make sure your claims are submitted in the correct order.

• Notify TRICARE if your OHI coverage changes.



Unlock your health by taking these simple steps today. When everyone is informed and working together, you’ll ensure that your health coverage is maximized. For more details, visit Using Other Health Insurance.