109th Airlift Wing Concludes 2024-25 Antarctic Science Support Season

Courtesy Photo | An LC-130 assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard at McMurdo Station, Antarctica during the 2024-25 Operation Deep freeze support season.

The Airmen of the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing moved 1,076 passengers, carried 900 tons of cargo, and transported 120,000 gallons of fuel during their annual support for science in Antarctica from October 2024 to February 2025.

The 109th executed 79 missions using its ski-equipped LC-130 Hercules aircraft, transporting personnel, cargo, and fuel to key research sites across the continent , including the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station and a research station on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

The wing’s operations are part of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense’s annual mission to provide logistical support to the National Science Foundation in Antarctica.

Five aircraft and 400 deployed to McMurdo Station, the hub of U.S. operations in Antarctica, during the course of the five month support season.

The unit accomplished nine medical evacuations throughout the season.

One of these missions included a civilian logistics specialist who suffered a myocardial infarction. He was transported to Christchurch New Zealand, where he was discharged and sent home to recover a week later.

The partnership between the National Science Foundation and the military was key to ensuring rapid medical care and evacuation of the patient, said Maj. Thomas Powell, the McMurdo Station flight surgeon.

The 109th faced challenging weather conditions and complex logistical demands this season but completed missions safely and efficiently, said Col. Rob Donaldson, Commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.

The 109th Airmen’s efforts supported the NSF’s ongoing studies in climate science, glaciology, and environmental research.

“The dedication and professionalism of our mission-ready Airmen continue to be the backbone of this mission,” Donaldson said.

“From our pilots and aircrew to our maintainers and support personnel, every member of this team plays a crucial role in ensuring safe and effective operations in one of the most demanding environments on the planet,” Donaldson added.

As the Antarctic summer comes to an end, the unit's personnel and aircraft have returned Stratton Air National Guard Base.



The wing will begin preparations for future missions, including science support missions in Greenland, which begin in April.

The wing also supports military operations. Aircraft and Airmen from the 109th recently took part in Canadian Forces exercise Operation Nanook-Nunalivut, where they built an ice runway and landed a C-130 on a frozen lake.

The 109th Airlift Wing is the only unit in the U.S. military equipped with ski-equipped LC-130s, making it uniquely capable of supporting scientific and military missions in polar regions.