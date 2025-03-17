Airmen at 105 AW modernize C-17 fleet with microvanes

Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard and Stewart Air National Guard Base leadership look at a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Air National Guard and Stewart Air National Guard Base leadership look at a C-17 Globemaster III equipped with Microvanes, at Stewart ANGB, New York, Feb. 2, 2025. Microvanes are 3D printed devices that when installed on the rear of a C-17, reduce both drag and fuel consumption by one percent, saving the Air Force money and enhancing mission capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post) see less | View Image Page

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. –



The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, is playing a fundamental role in a modernization initiative aimed at the whole U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III fleet and has become the first base to permanently maintain the new, innovative technology on one of its own aircraft.





In 2023, the Air National Guard C-17 weapons system manager requested volunteers to participate in a modernization initiative that would test microvane drag reduction technology and its impacts on fuel efficiency, and the 105th stepped up.





Microvanes are 3D printed devices, measuring about 4x16 inches in size and resembling a blade in shape. When a dozen microvanes are installed on the rear of a C-17, they reduce both drag and fuel consumption by one percent.





That one percent improvement in fuel efficiency may not sound significant, but it will save the Air Force over $14 million annually.





Lt. Col. Eric Durkins, 105th Maintenance Squadron commander, said the technology is not just cost-effective, but will directly enhance mission capability as well.





“The 105th has a strong track record of innovation and excellence in aircraft maintenance, making us a natural choice for testing and evaluating this modernization effort,” Durkins said.





There are three aircraft at Stewart ANGB with microvanes. One has gone through the final phase of flight-testing, including air refueling and assault strip operations, to become the first permanent aircraft with microvanes. This aircraft has also supported worldwide missions now for over a year without issue, including a deployment, Durkins said.





The other two aircraft are participating in the logistics service assessment phase now, along with a few other aircraft across the Air Force. After six months of testing in this phase, microvane use is intended to expand across the entire C-17 fleet.





Throughout the multi-year testing process, 105th Airmen have had the opportunity to work with other Airmen and agencies and learn about the maintenance and implementation of the microvane technology. Some of these agencies and units include Air Mobility Command, the 164th Maintenance Group at Memphis Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, and Edwards Air Force Base, California.





“The microvanes initiative combines Stewart’s efforts to modernize Mobility Air Forces with innovative mission-ready Airmen,” said Durkins. “We paired up with Memphis Air National Guard Base during testing to increase process knowledge for Airmen across both wings. Our maintainers, working side by side with engineering teams from the start of this project, helped develop installation procedures for the whole C-17 enterprise.”





According to Durkins, the benefits of microvanes extend beyond improved fuel efficiency, as this technology will also increase mission capability. Aircraft will be able to fly farther while carrying more cargo, ultimately strengthening operational readiness and maintaining the U.S. Air Force’s position as a leader in global airpower.





To keep reading about microvane technology visit Air Force Research Laboratory, https://www.afrl.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/4035854/cutting-edge-microvane-technology-ready-to-modernize-c-17-fleet/