U.S. Soldiers in Poland Get Housing Upgrade

U.S. Soldiers began moving into new, Polish-built barracks buildings on March 11, 2025, marking a shift in accommodations for U.S. military personnel training in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. The barracks are capable of housing more than 1,700 Soldiers—with over 1000 currently scheduled to move in by the end of the month.



“It’s awesome that [the Polish Armed Forces] have invested facilities and infrastructure in a long-term relationship with the U.S. Army.” said Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Pyle, the senior enlisted advisor of 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division. “They’re committed to the quality of life of U.S. Soldiers, and that quality of life helps increase readiness and lethality through increased attention on training,”



Previously, Soldiers stationed at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DCTC) had been living in tents, utilizing temporary showers and facilities until permanent structures could be built. The change to hard-stand buildings is part of a planned increased military infrastructure for U.S. personnel across Europe.



“Not only are we giving our Soldiers a higher standard of living and increasing morale, but we’re setting the conditions for a long-lasting and permanent relationship with our Polish Allies,” said Col. Adam F. Latham, commander of 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division.

Transitioning to the new barracks building brings a higher standard of living to the Soldiers at DCTC. While living in tents, those Soldiers were forgoing amenities such as convenient access to running water, built-in temperature control, and privacy. The new barracks provides



Soldiers with convenient access to washrooms, heating and AC, and more space to call their own. The rooms in the new barracks typically house six Soldiers, giving Soldiers more privacy and space than the open-bay style living offered in the tents,

Spc. Mario Hernandez, a cavalry scout with 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, is excited for the change in accommodations, “Moving into the barracks has really improved my experience being stationed in Poland. I've got a better standard of living and I'm closer to where I train and work. It's really improved my morale and let me devote more time and attention to my training and let me get better at my craft.”



Both Soldiers and leaders agree that the new barracks are an all-around win, from increasing standards of living to boosting focus on training. “At the end of the day, quality of life impacts readiness. Demonstrating commitment to soldiers in the form of improvement across multiple rotations increases morale, and that positively impacts their commitment to training and building lethality together with our NATO Allies,” added Pyle.

