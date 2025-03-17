NGCV CFT, West Point Collaborate on Financial Modeling Tool

The Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team is partnering with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to develop a new tool that enables financial management at the formation level.



The innovative project aims to enable senior leaders to make more informed decisions, by looking at costs from a formation perspective in line with how the Army fights instead of individual programs in isolation.

As an example, the tool will help answer the question “what does a brigade cost with robots in different equipment or manning configurations.”



“West Point’s academic expertise, combined with the CFT’s operational experience, will allow us to create a data-driven approach that will empower senior leaders to make more strategic decisions by aligning resources with the Army's top priorities,” said Col. Kevin D. Bradley, director of the NGCV CFT.



Cadet Carlton Spivey, a member of the Class of 2025 from Carrollton, GA, will be focusing on mathematical modeling associated with optimizing the acquisition spend ing model as it applies to ground combat vehicle formations. The project is scheduled to be presented on 24 April as part of the Academy’s annual Projects Day Research Symposium.”



The model will provide a holistic framework for evaluating the cost and benefits of various combat vehicle formations. By analyzing actual data and metrics, the model will help identify areas where resources can be allocated more efficiently, ultimately maximizing the effectiveness of Army resources.



NGCV CFT is currently developing the XM30 Infantry Fighting Vehicle. Other NGCV CFT programs include the M10 Booker, which will enter service with the 82nd Airborne in 2025; and the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).



The collaboration with West Point on the formation cost modeling project is true to the core mission of the Army’s CFT’s: to leverage partnerships and talents from across the Army to deliver new capabilities to our Soldiers and formations.

