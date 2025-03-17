The Army Reserve’s critical role in restoring the Army’s Caisson Detachment

Photo By Russell Toof | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. (Dr.) Moira Roberts (right) takes an X-ray on Moose, one of the...... read more read more Photo By Russell Toof | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. (Dr.) Moira Roberts (right) takes an X-ray on Moose, one of the horses in the U.S. Army's Caisson Detachment. Roberts, an equine veterinarian, was part of the team brought to Virginia in 2024 to oversee the care and treatment of the horses. see less | View Image Page

ALDIE, Va. – From charging into battle, to transporting supplies and personnel, horses have played a key role in the Army’s history. As members of the nation’s historic 3rd Infantry Regiment, the horses of the Old Guard have carried on what is one of the Army’s most iconic traditions – paying tribute to past presidents and service members – notably honoring the recent passing of President Jimmy Carter.



To uphold the highest standards of discipline required to pay proper tribute to the memory of those who have given so much for the nation, the Caisson Detachment practices daily. It also relies on specialized skills and talents to ensure the readiness of the horses. Following a tragic turn, that role became, in part, the responsibility of Maj. Moira Roberts.



Following the death of two horses in 2022, the Caisson Detachment’s operations were suspended as the organization began a comprehensive assessment. The program, which had been performing its duty since 1948, required an overhaul and Roberts was part of the team brought in to oversee the care and treatment of the new horses.



Roberts, who has been in the Army Reserve for a decade, currently owns a large animal veterinary practice and serves as a Veterinary Medical Officer and Executive Officer with the 169th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services.



“My 23 years of clinical experience being an equine veterinarian is why I was selected to be part of the care team,” said Roberts. “How better could I give back to my country than to offer my talents in a career that I had been pursuing my whole life?”



Prior to joining the Army Reserve, Roberts grew up in Pennsylvania with a love for animals. She began riding horses at the age of eight.



“I wanted to fly jets when I was a child and always was fascinated with the military, but life chose a different direction for me,” she said. “Later in life, I learned about the U.S. Army Reserve and the Veterinary Corps, and I realized that I could give back to my country with the talents that I had developed as a veterinarian.”



Roberts’ expertise as an equine veterinarian was instrumental in bringing the Caisson Detachment back to full strength. She was responsible for the herd’s health, preventive care, and conditioning, ensuring the horses were fit for their demanding duties. Additionally, she played a key role in educating the soldiers on how to properly care for the horses.



“I feel very honored to be part of such a special program,” said Roberts. “It is a very unique position that invokes pride and responsibility to show those that have passed that their life was of great importance and we will always honor their sacrifice.”



Roberts’ work was demanding but rewarding as she reflected on the events immediately following President Carter’s death.



“Though it may look easy, it’s very challenging,” she said. “All horses and riders need to be properly fit and be able to navigate hazardous road conditions along with aberrant sights and sounds — not to mention performing in any type of weather.”



Roberts' continued work with the Caisson Detachment underscores the specialized skills and unique opportunities the Army Reserve has to offer. To learn more about how you can contribute to such important missions, visit usar.army.mil.