Hanuman Guardian 2025: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Training

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade joined Royal Thai Army soldiers for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System training during Hanuman Guardian 2025 on March 13, 2025.
“This training allows the Soldiers to come out and operate with another nation in a different area than they are used to back at our home,” said 1st Lt. Mike Kerr, a field artillery officer with the 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade (FAB). “This training allows us to not only see a different part of the world, but also how different climates affect our equipment and how we operate within that.”
The 17th FAB, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, demonstrated different drills involving the HIMARS such as reloading operations and how to protect the pod as part of Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25).
HG25, an annual, bilateral mil-to-mil training coordinated by the U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) and the Royal Thai Army to display a commitment to enhancing capacity and interoperability.
Kerr highlighted the experience gained from the Thai soldiers’ demonstrating how their drills and systems work to the U.S. Army Soldiers and vice versa. “It is a subject matter expert exchange,” he added.
During the training, Soldiers learned how the HIMARS can be used in diverse environments globally, while also providing an opportunity to demonstrate the powerful capabilities that HIMARS brings to the battlefield.
Spc. Danny Hernandez, a HIMARS crew member with the 17th FAB, shared his perspective regarding learning about the equipment while working alongside another unit, especially from a different nation, and fostering invaluable exchange of knowledge, skills, and tactics.
“I think it’s a lot of cool opportunities,” he said. “They definitely showed us a lot about their Army and then we’ve shown them different opportunities that we are able to do as well.”
The joint training between U.S. Army soldiers and the Royal Thai Army during HG25 demonstrates the enduring partnership between the two nations and emphasizes the importance of military interoperability. By sharing knowledge and conducting key drills with the HIMARS, both military components enhance their operational capabilities and strengthen cultural awareness and mutual respect.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 05:22
|Story ID:
|493081
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanuman Guardian 2025: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Training, by SPC Kaelynn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.