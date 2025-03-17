ROK Acting President Choi Sang-Mok Visits CP TANGO During FS 25

CP TANGO, Republic of Korea – Republic of Korea’s acting President, acting Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-Mok visited CP TANGO on Tuesday, March 18, to assess readiness during Freedom Shield 25. While on-site, he took the opportunity to encourage ROK and U.S. service members.



Freedom Shield 25 is a combined, joint, all-domain training exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyber elements. The exercise is designed to enhance readiness, simulate realistic threats, incorporate lessons learned from recent conflicts, and address evolving security challenges in the region.



“As the wartime command post of the Combined Forces Command, CP TANGO is well-equipped with facilities that effectively command and control the Alliance’s Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine units,” Acting POTROK Choi stated. “Seeing these troops standing shoulder to shoulder, fully engaged in training, I can truly feel the strength of the ROK-U.S. alliance.”



During his visit, Acting POTROK Choi toured the Theater Operations Center, which oversees all military operations on the Korean Peninsula, and personally thanked service members for their dedication to the exercise.



“Combined exercises and training are symbols of our strong defense posture and are essential for enhancing deterrence,” he added. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all service members for their unwavering commitment to their duties.”



GEN Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, welcomed Acting POTROK Choi and provided a mission briefing, reinforcing the ironclad commitment of the U.S.-ROK combined force to the defense of ROK.



“By building readiness, training, and interoperability through exercises like Freedom Shield 25, we ensure we are fully prepared to deter aggression and, if necessary, defeat any adversary,” stated Brunson. “FS25's realistic scenarios ultimately strengthen our interoperability, enhance deterrence, and reaffirm our shared vision of peace through strength.”



Brunson emphasized that FS25's success stemmed from its ability to simulate real-world complexities. By training in challenging, unpredictable environments, U.S. and ROK forces demonstrated their capacity to adapt and respond decisively, reinforcing the strength of the alliance.



“Freedom Shield 25 demonstrates our ability to integrate and execute combined, joint operations across all domains,” said Brunson. “This exercise is not just about training; it is about ensuring that our forces are ready and can operate together on the battlefield.”



This visit was accompanied by key ROK and U.S. military leaders, including representatives from the ROK Ministry of National Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, CFC, UNC, and USFK.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 04:48 Story ID: 493077 Location: KR Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Acting President Choi Sang-Mok Visits CP TANGO During FS 25, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.