386 AEW hosts RTA certification course, builds resilience to empower Airmen

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing recently graduated the Air Force’s newest Resilience Trainer Assistants and continues to host RTA certification courses for service members across The Rock, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The RTA certification course equips students with essential tools to build mental toughness and navigate stress in both deployed environments and daily life.



Fostering a culture of resilience, the course empowers participants to manage challenges both on and off duty, enhancing their ability to adapt and perform under pressure.



Tech. Sgt. Juan Cardenas, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation assistant noncommissioned officer in-charge and professional development lead for one of The Rock’s local organizations, organized the course.



“The skills taught throughout the course are designed to be implemented daily,” Cardenas said. “The more you use them, the better chance you have of successfully pushing through day-to-day adversities.”



Over three days, participants develop eight key skills: gratitude, values-based goal setting, reframing, balanced thinking, leveraging personal strengths, physical resilience, mindfulness, and celebrating success.



The first two days focus on instruction, while the third day requires participants to teach the skills back to the class, reinforcing learning through application and active engagement. Open to all Airmen regardless of rank or duty position, the course provides an inclusive environment for developing resilience and mental toughness.



“This course is about dealing with life, not just the military,” said Cardenas. “It builds mental toughness and provides members with skills to handle adversity, ultimately making them better at work and on the battlefield.”



The course instruction is led by Master Sgt. Lauren Myers, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron superintendent of air defense operations, who serves as the primary instructor as a certified Master Resilience Trainer Instructor.



Myers incorporates humor and personal anecdotes into her teaching, creating a comfortable, nonjudgmental environment that encourages open discussion.



“It’s important for people to know that we’ve all been there, and nothing they’ve done makes them a bad person,” said Myers. “That’s why we’re here, to learn the tools that help us handle life’s challenges better.”



The RTA Certification Course not only strengthens individual resilience but also enhances the ability of Airmen to support their units through commander’s calls, resilience days, and unit-level initiatives.



By equipping Airmen with critical life skills, the course plays a vital role in maintaining mission readiness and ensuring personnel can effectively manage stress both on and off duty.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025 04:29 Story ID: 493075 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386 AEW hosts RTA certification course, builds resilience to empower Airmen, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.