Training, Rendering, & Evaluating TCCC: 51st FW executes tactical combat casualty care during FS25

Photo By Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla | U.S. Air Force medics transport a simulated casualty to the 51st Medical Group Urgent Care Center during Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 11, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a defense-oriented exercise focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the peninsula. Transporting an injured person after performing tactical combat casualty care is a regularly practiced process during recurring exercises at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

“Train as if you’re going to be that differentiating factor between a person and their grave.”



This is the ‘Wingman-first’ warrior ethos Master Sgt. Julynn Gonzalez, 51st Fighter Wing tactical combat casualty care advisor, shares with each TCCC class she instructs.



The 51st FW Inspector General wing exercises office practiced and evaluated TCCC, among other combat response capabilities, during Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10-21, 2025.



Freedom Shield 25 is a U.S. Forces Korea-level, defense-oriented exercise focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the Korean peninsula. Units across Seventh Air Force integrated air power into the combined, joint all-domain training event, executing a whole-of-force focus on realistic combat training.



Since realistic combat training can include acute life altering injuries and casualties, the TCCC program managers at the 51st FW prepared instructors and trained personnel across the installation ahead of the exercise.



“We’re always on the lookout for individuals who are motivated to teach TCCC,” explained Gonzalez. “Once a new instructor is identified, I coordinate a Train the Trainer Course with TCCC coordinators at the [51st Medical Group]. After they complete the course, they’re ready to lead TCCC classes within their unit on Osan AB, Camp Humphreys, or other units across the Korean peninsula.”



The TCCC course is the Department of the Air Force’s standard of care for first responders (medical and non-medical) and pertains to all service members and Department of Defense expeditionary civilians.



The course curriculum provided by the Defense Health Agency addresses three trauma care scenarios: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation; each of which cumulatively aim to provide prehospital, trauma life support while in a tactical, austere, or contingency environment.



“As a trained medic and now five-plus year TCCC instructor, my primary goal is to ensure [non-medical personnel] understand how to control massive hemorrhaging as quickly as possible,” explained Master Sgt. Joshua Walker, 51st FW Inspector General superintendent of wing exercises and TCCC instructor. “My second goal is for them to constantly reevaluate the effectiveness of applied interventions, [such as tourniquet or quick clot,] to ensure bleeding stays controlled. Thirdly, members need to rapidly coordinate transfer to a medical treatment facility. Medical assets are extremely limited, and Airmen need to understand arranging a vehicle of opportunity for transport is key to survival.”



Osan Airmen typically take the TCCC course prior to arriving on station. However, hands-on instructional training, such as in-unit refresher classes, and impromptu evaluation opportunities, allow personnel assigned to the 51st FW to keep the life-saving knowledge top of mind.



“Here at Osan, we conduct the largest and most rigorous combat readiness exercises in the Air Force. This provides our installation more opportunities to practice these life-saving interventions in realistic scenarios based on the threats in this theater,” said Walker.



Equipping individual servicemembers with acute life-saving skills helps protect the most valuable Department of Defense asset – the human life.



Reflecting on the impact TCCC has had in past military conflicts, Walker shares the important role it has on safeguarding security on the peninsula.



“Our ability to fight tonight is massively affected by the tactical level Airmen’s ability to render simple life saving interventions to an injured wingman at a moment’s notice.”