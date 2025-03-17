'Pacific Medics' lead joint, combined medical evacuation exercise during Eighth Army's Freedom Lift

The 65th Medical Brigade's Pacific Medics spearheaded teams from across Korea and successfully conducted Eighth Army's Freedom Lift 25-1, a large-scale medical evacuation training exercise across multiple locations in the Republic of Korea. This historic exercise integrated the 65th Medical Brigade, allies and joint partners at an unprecedented scale.



Teams from 25 joint and combined commands, including the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Republic of Korea forces, tested multi-modal patient evacuations from the point of injury to final disposition while ensuring continuity of care. The exercise strengthened interoperability, enhanced medical command and control, and validated rapid patient care capabilities in a multi-domain environment.



Enhancing Combat-Ready Medical Capabilities



Freedom Lift 25-1 enabled the brigade to assess medical evacuation, health service support, and medical command and control in the Korean theater of operations. The unit executed 37 mission-essential tasks across all 10 Army Health System functions.



“This exercise underscores the critical role of effective communication in medical evacuation,” said Lt. Col. Robert McDonough, Eighth Army Air MEDEVAC officer in charge. “Enhancing coordination ensures precision and professionalism that directly contribute to medical readiness.”



Key training included patient regulation, joint MEDEVAC procedures to improve patient transfer between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea military medical teams, and treatment from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Army service members with their ROK medical counterparts.



Strengthening U.S.-ROK Interoperability



“Mass casualty response training is essential for wartime,” said Capt. Yoo, Republic of Korea Army Unit 1998. “Training in realistic scenarios ensures immediate execution when needed. The Republic of Korea Army was honored to train with our U.S. teammates.”



Joint and Combined Participation



The exercise involved more than 25 units, including Eighth Army's Surgeon’s Office, Republic of Korea Military Unit 1998, 65th Medical Brigade units to include: 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 106th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, 618th Dental Company Area Support, 549th Hospital Center and 502nd Field Hospital. The worked along with joint and combined partners from the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, 51st Medical Detachment Group, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, and the ROK 2nd Operations Command.



Participant Takeaways



“Exercises like Freedom Lift ensure our teams are fully prepared for aeromedical evacuation while maintaining compliance with international law and Army health standards,” said 1st Lt. Mark Hoke, 168th MMB.



“This event challenged us to treat complex casualties under stressful conditions while integrating with joint partners,” said Sgt. Kevin M. Buckley, 75th MCAS/168th MMB.



“These exercises develop our ability to integrate, work together and understand each other’s strengths and limitations,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Meghann Wilson, 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.



“Through Freedom Lift we were able to rehearse our ability to call for patient evacuation, rehearse our CASEVAC procedures, and move patients through the continuum of care in contingency operations…our team achieved success!” said Col. Edgar Arroyo, 65th Medical Bde commander.



Ensuring Medical Readiness for the Future Fight



Freedom Lift 25-1 demonstrates a culture of readiness. It improved medical competencies while advancing ‘Fight Tonight’ readiness and the posture of medical forces in the U.S. Army’s premier medical brigade near conflict. By incorporating combat scenarios and leveraging underground hospital sites, the Pacific Medics sustain medical readiness and strengthen deterrence on the Korean peninsula.



