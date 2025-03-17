USS Vermont Returns Home from First Western Pacific Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 16, following a seven-month deployment, the submarine's first deployment to the Western Pacific. 104 Sailors assigned to Vermont earned their first Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, since the submarine’s departure from Pearl Harbor in August 2024.



“The crew exceeded even the highest expectations, from job accomplishment to professional development,” said Command Master Chief Robert Antrim, Vermont’s chief of the boat. He continued, “Our senior Sailors were patient with our first-time deployers and took the time to train and mentor them on both job-specific and personal preparations. I’m immensely proud of how well the team performed together despite the lower level of deployment experience.”



During the deployment, Vermont’s crew conducted port visits to Busan, South Korea, Yokosuka, Japan, and Apra Harbor, Guam.



“I’m proud of our team and how hard they worked to get ready for Vermont’s maiden Western Pacific deployment,” said Cmdr. Michael Lilleberg, Vermont’s commanding officer. “They performed well during every aspect of the deployment, accomplishing all tasking, and providing the operational commander flexibility and lethality with which to prepare and shape the battlespace.”



Vermont saw 20 Sailors advance to the next pay grade, and 32 Sailors earned various submarine qualifications during the deployment. In a historic achievement, Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. James* earned his U.S. Navy Submarine Warfare Device, or "dolphins", in a ceremony as part of Vermont's December 2024 port visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.



“My most memorable achievement this deployment was having the opportunity to qualify as assistant navigator. I really enjoy the navigation aspect of my rate. Being able to qualify what is, essentially, the most senior position for navigation on my first tour and deployment was a lot of hard work, but very satisfying to achieve,” said Electronics Technician, Submarine, Navigation 2nd Class Jorge Lopez.



Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship named after the Green Mountain State. Vermont was administratively commissioned in April 2020 and is the first Block IV Virginia-class fast-attack submarine.



*Per Royal Australian Navy protocols, submariners’ last names are not publicly released.

