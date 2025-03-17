Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeling the Heat: USAG Okinawa Leaders Train for Flashover

    U.S. Army Garrison firefighters extinguish flames after a controlled burn exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison leadership joined Torii Station firefighters in a controlled burn exercise on March 17, 2025, to experience firsthand the signs and dangers of a flashover and learn survival techniques.

    Flashovers, the sudden ignition of gases within a fire, pose an extreme danger to firefighters. The training allowed teams to witness the stages of a fire's development, from the initial "free burn" to the buildup of heat and smoke, signaling an imminent flashover.

    “Recognizing the signs early is crucial,” said Dean Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa fire chief. “This training ensures our teams can react quickly and safely to prevent a flashover or survive one if it occurs.”

    The controlled burns are conducted twice a year at Torii Station to maintain readiness for these potentially deadly events.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Fire Prevention
    Controlled Burn
    US Army
    Readiness
    Military Training
    Indo-Pacific

