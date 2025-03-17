Feeling the Heat: USAG Okinawa Leaders Train for Flashover

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison firefighters extinguish flames after a controlled burn exercise at...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison firefighters extinguish flames after a controlled burn exercise at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, March 17, 2025. The training teaches firefighters to recognize, prevent and survive a flashover, a dangerous, rapid ignition of gases that can occur in a fire. see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison leadership joined Torii Station firefighters in a controlled burn exercise on March 17, 2025, to experience firsthand the signs and dangers of a flashover and learn survival techniques.



Flashovers, the sudden ignition of gases within a fire, pose an extreme danger to firefighters. The training allowed teams to witness the stages of a fire's development, from the initial "free burn" to the buildup of heat and smoke, signaling an imminent flashover.



“Recognizing the signs early is crucial,” said Dean Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa fire chief. “This training ensures our teams can react quickly and safely to prevent a flashover or survive one if it occurs.”



The controlled burns are conducted twice a year at Torii Station to maintain readiness for these potentially deadly events.