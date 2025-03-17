U.S. and ROK Marines Train Together during Freedom Shield 25 and the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1

Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Republic of Korea Marines, give a...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Republic of Korea Marines, give a round of applause after opening statements in a rehearsal of concept for exercise Freedom Shield 25 on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 9, 2025. Freedom Shield is an exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera) see less | View Image Page

First conducted in 2011, KMEP is a month-long, annual, bilateral, tactical-level field training exercise. It features U.S. Marine forces operating with ROK Marines in a variety of scenarios to enhance interoperability and strengthen the alliance.



“III MEF stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our Republic of Korea Marine Corps counterparts, ready to respond to any challenge at a moment’s notice,” said Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III MEF and commander of the Combined Marine Component Command. “Through these exercises, we strengthen our alliance, enhance our interoperability, and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to regional security and stability, sending a clear message to potential adversaries of our collective resolve and capability.”



"The ongoing training between the United States Marine Corps and ROK Marine Corps is a valuable opportunity to reinforce the strength of our alliance," said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "These types of exercises highlight the important role that Marines play in the broader ROK-U.S Alliance.”



A few notable events of this year's training are the Maritime Prepositioning Force offload, combined air assault training, and a large-scale force-on-force training.



Freedom Shield 25 and KMEP 25.1 reinforce the enduring military relationship between the ROK and the U.S. These events are the latest testament of combined training initiatives and steadfast resolve to protect ROK sovereignty from any adversary.



FORWARD FAITHFUL FOCUSED







전진 충실 집중







-30-