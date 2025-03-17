Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers Rehabilitate Base Housing In Papua New Guinea

Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | Servicemembers assigned to the 829th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 724th...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood | Servicemembers assigned to the 829th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 724th Engineer Battalion, 157th Mobilization Enhancement Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard, and the 65th Air Base Recovery Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and PNGDF Department of Defense, pose for a photo with graphic banners at the PNGDF Air Transport Wing in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea March 13, 2025. The Wisconsin National Guard State Partnership Program is working with the U.S. Embassy team in PNG, and the PNG Defence Force on a consolidated exchange in PNG during fiscal year 2025 that includes four subject matter expert exchanges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard worked with Australian Defence Force and Papua New Guinea servicemembers rehabilitating base housing at the Air Transport Wing.



Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 157th Mobilization Enhancement Brigade are working to fix plumbing, electrical, and structural issues in several dilapidated base housing units.



“It’s meaningful to know we’re doing some good for the Papua New Guinea Defence Force,” said Sergeant First Class Kenneth Wenzel, platoon sergeant with the 829th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 724th Engineer Battalion, 157th MEB.



Wisconsin NG soldiers are part of the State Partnership Program, a DOD security cooperation program managed by the National Guard Bureau and intended to build partner capacity, improve interoperability, and increase readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges.



The Australians are working as part of Olgeta Aviator, a Royal Australian Air Force exercise with a focus on international engagement in Papua New Guinea. A contingent of seven RAAF servicemembers from the 65th Air Base Recovery Squadron are currently on a month-long deployment helping the PNGDF restore deteriorated base housing.



“It’s good for us to work together and get to know each other,” said RAAF Flight Sergeant Kenneth Cheadle, work supervisor with the 65th ABRS. “And we’re working together to make sure the housing is safe to live in.”



The PNGDF is also assisting in the rehabilitation effort.



“The American Soldiers are working with the ADF and we’re very grateful for the support from both,” said PNGDF Lance Corporal Rame Thavara, a plumber supervisor assigned to the Air Transport Wing.



Wisconsin NG Soldiers anticipate working on several housing units while with the RAAF.