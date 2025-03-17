Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Cyber Command leaders get hands-on look at Project Convergence-Capstone 5

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) leadership and units are supporting the Army's Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5) experimentation exercise, now ongoing at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

    ARCYBER's commanding general Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, and senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse joined other senior Army leaders for briefings and a hands-on look at some of the advanced capabilities being tested at PC-C5 during a visit to the exercise March 14, 2025.

    ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command is the U.S. military's premiere data-centric force informing and enabling Army joint force commanders to achieve information advantage throughout the spectrum of competition in a highly contested, multi-domain environment.
