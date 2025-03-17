Army Cyber Command leaders get hands-on look at Project Convergence-Capstone 5

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett | Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, and ARCYBER...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett | Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, and ARCYBER Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse (right) discuss the capabilities of the Augmented Reality Sand Table during the Army's Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5) experimentation exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 14, 2025. PC-C5 is this year's iteration of an Army-hosted experiment that enables the Army and its joint service partners and multinational allies to integrate people, equipment, and technologies to support continuous transformation efforts that will shape how future warfighters will operate in a fast-paced, high-tech environment. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett) see less | View Image Page

Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) leadership and units are supporting the Army's Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5) experimentation exercise, now ongoing at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.



ARCYBER's commanding general Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, and senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse joined other senior Army leaders for briefings and a hands-on look at some of the advanced capabilities being tested at PC-C5 during a visit to the exercise March 14, 2025.



