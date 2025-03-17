NMRTU China Lake Corpsman takes to the skies as Search and Rescue Medical Technician

Courtesy Photo | HM1 Brian Romero, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, rappels 80 feet from a helicopter...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HM1 Brian Romero, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, rappels 80 feet from a helicopter during a reenlistment ceremony and search-and-rescue training flight on January 27, 2025, near NAWS China Lake, where he serves with VX-31, known as the “Dust Devils.” Romero is an SMT responsible for providing critical medical care as the sole provider aboard the helicopter while also serving as an air crewman. Stationed at NMRTU China Lake, he also oversees the Aviation Medicine department, ensuring the medical readiness of aviators and mentoring junior Sailors, while supporting VX-31’s 24/7/365 search-and-rescue operations across a vast region, including military bases ranging from NAS North Island all the way to Nellis AFB, as well as civilian rescues in Kern, Mono, Tulare, and Inyo counties and National Parks. During the flight, Romero hoisted a VX-9 XO 50 feet into the aircraft after securing him in an Air Rescue Vest harness, following a reenlistment ceremony held on a snowy peak, showcasing the extreme conditions and high-angle rescue skills that define his unique role (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer). see less | View Image Page

For many Navy Corpsmen, the job primarily involves medical care in a clinical or field setting. However, for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Brian Romero, his role extends far beyond the walls of a medical facility — often hanging from a helicopter hundreds of feet in the air.



Romero, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, joined the Navy in June 2017, inspired by his high school chemistry teacher who had also served. His passion for medicine led him to Corpsman “A” School, where he first discovered the vital role Corpsmen play in supporting Marines.



“I always had an interest in medicine, and it wasn’t until Corpsman ‘A’ school that I learned that we serve with Marines, which I found exciting,” Romero said.



Following his initial training, he was stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bangor, where he worked as a general-duty Corpsman. His career then led him to Field Medical Training Battalion – West (FMTB-W) and later to 1st Medical Battalion, where he first became deeply involved in en route care.



“At 1st Medical Battalion, I dedicated my time training and improving the en route care program, which introduced me to some of my greatest mentors who steered me towards the SMT (Search and Rescue Medical Technician) community,” Romero said. “Being able to work as the sole medical provider and being a part of the helicopter crew drew me in.”



Selected for the SMT L00A training pipeline, Romero received orders to NMRTU China Lake, located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, where he currently serves in a unique billet with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, known as the “Dust Devils.” His responsibilities are divided between clinic duties and squadron support, making his work both challenging and rewarding.



“I am in charge of the Aviation Medicine department at NMRTU China Lake, where we focus on the medical readiness of the aviators and active-duty personnel on the installation,” Romero explained. “My main job is to take care of my junior Sailors by training them to be the best Corpsman they can be. I take pride in training and always try to emphasize (to them) the importance of being a Corpsman”



While clinic days involve maintaining medical readiness and mentorship, his work with VX-31 takes him into extreme environments, conducting search and rescue (SAR) missions and training flights. VX-31 provides 24/7/365 SAR coverage for military aircraft missions across several other national military bases, including Naval Air Station (NAS) North Island, NAS Lemoore, NAS Fallon, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar, Edwards Air Force Base (AFB), and Nellis AFB. All together, NAWS China Lake encompasses one of the largest Areas of Responsibility (AORs) in the country while also supporting civilian Search and Rescue (SAR) operations across Kern, Mono, Tulare, and Inyo counties, as well as the National Park and Forest Services.



“As of February 2025, three SAR missions have been executed,” Romero said. “Patients range from medical emergencies and traumas to recoveries.”



Romero has undergone rigorous training to become a rescue technician, specializing in high-angle rescues at high elevations and in extreme conditions. He has mastered rappelling, direct deployment, and short-haul procedures, ensuring he is prepared for any rescue scenario.



“I love it. This is by far the best decision I have made in my Naval career so far,” Romero said. “Being an SMT requires a lot of dedication because not only do you have to be an expert on your medical protocols, but you’re also an expert on the helicopter. One of my favorite parts of working as an SMT is being the go-to medical provider deploying out of helicopters in extreme conditions. This really emphasizes the need for all SMTs to be paramedics.”



One of Romero’s recent flights occurred on January 27, when his unit conducted a reenlistment flight for a VX-9 Sailor. The team flew to a snowy peak in the region, held the ceremony, and then transitioned into SAR training. During the exercise, Romero rappelled 80 feet from the aircraft, secured the VX-9 Executive Officer (XO) into an Air Rescue Vest (ARV) harness, and hoisted him 50 feet into the cabin.



"I have these moments a lot — especially when I'm hanging 70 feet below the helicopter, 400 feet off the ground — where I find myself thinking, ‘I can't believe I get paid to do this,’" expressed Romero.



Despite the position’s excitement and fulfillment, Romero acknowledges the challenges of the role.



“The most challenging part of being an SMT is being the sole medical provider in the back of the helicopter while also being an air crewman,” he said. “The job is very physically and mentally demanding, but very fulfilling.”



His family and friends recognize the uniqueness of his career, but not without some concern for his safety.



“My friends and family think what I am doing is a unique experience that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but my mom will always worry,” Romero laughed.



Whether training junior Sailors, ensuring medical readiness, or executing daring rescues, Romero plans on continuing to embrace the challenges and responsibilities of his role with enthusiasm.