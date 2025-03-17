Cannon PDC graduates first NCOF500 class

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams | The Cannon Professional Development Center graduated its first class of the new NCO...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams | The Cannon Professional Development Center graduated its first class of the new NCO Foundations 500 course on Cannon Air Force Base, Feb. 28, 2025. The curriculum includes 32 hours of guided discussion classroom methodology and experiential exercises and, at Cannon, one day of instruction covering the history and heritage of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams) see less | View Image Page

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The Cannon Professional Development Center graduated its first class of the new Noncommissioned Officer Foundations 500 course, Feb. 28, 2025.



This course is one of three new Foundations courses – one for Airmen, one for NCOs, and one for Senior NCOs. The courses are designed to bridge the gap between professional military education courses.



“A Senior Airman who promotes to Staff Sergeant later than his or her peers might go 10 whole years between First Term Enlisted Course and Airman Leadership School,” said the 27th Special Operations Wing development advisor. “This course will reinforce that individual’s foundation as an Airman and the responsibilities of someone at their rank.”



These one-week courses were designed by the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education. The curriculum for the NCO Foundations 500 course covers a wide variety of professional development learning objectives such as progressive discipline, team dynamics, critical thinking, and Air Force heritage.



“This course is an excellent example of our commitment to investing in our enlisted force here at the Steadfast Line,” said Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief. “The United States Air Force has the highest-educated enlisted force in all of history. Our human capital is our competitive advantage, and we look forward to continuing to develop our Airmen and raise Air Commandos here at Cannon with courses like this.”



Foundations courses will become mandatory prerequisites for Airmen Leadership School, NCO Academy, and Senior NCOA beginning Dec. 31, 2025.

Maintaining high standards of training and readiness are crucial to accomplishing our mission here at The Steadfast Line.



Air Commandos can sign up for future courses at the Cannon PDC by clicking here.