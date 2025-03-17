Richmond Recruiting Company Announces Partnership with Fostering Acadia to Support Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

Richmond, VA – March 13, 2025 – Richmond Recruiting Company is excited to announce a new partnership with Fostering Acadia, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth aging out of the foster care system. This collaboration aims to provide essential resources, guidance, and opportunities to help these young adults build a successful and independent future.

Fostering Acadia's mission is “To provide a supportive community and a stable foundation that fosters uninhibited growth for youth aging out of the foster care system.” They offer housing, education assistance, income stipends, and case workers to young adults aged 18-21. Currently, Fostering Acadia serves 75 young adults in Richmond, with approximately 30 adults “graduating” each year.

1LT Noah Wallace, a representative of Richmond Recruiting Company, shared his experience: “I had the pleasure of sitting down with Drew Doody, a director at Fostering Acadia, who I was introduced to by a friend from my church who works in social services.” In a recent meeting, representatives from Richmond Recruiting Company and Drew Doody established a partnership that will involve monthly meetings between recruiters and case workers, as well as quarterly interactions with the individuals in the program. Richmond Recruiting Company has also committed to being a resource for Fostering Acadia by providing regular volunteers and mentors to support the young adults in their program.

Richmond Recruiting Company has volunteered to establish a “military leadership” program where recruiters will mentor young adults interested in military service and provide broader mentorship to help them become productive members of society. This mentorship will include activities such as discussing goals and providing transportation to work.

“By working together, we aim to provide these individuals with the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to build a successful future. Our shared mission is to create a supportive community that fosters growth, independence, and resilience, so we believe that this partnership will make a lasting impact on the lives of many young people, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes that will result from our combined efforts,” says 1LT Wallace.

This partnership represents a significant step towards supporting youth aging out of the foster care system and helping them achieve their full potential. Richmond Recruiting Company is committed to making a positive impact in the community and looks forward to the success of this collaboration.

For more information, please contact Richmond Recruiting Company, 1LT Noah Wallace, 916.346.8983.

