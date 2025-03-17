Military Sealift Command Recognizes Achievements of USNS Matthew Perry CIVMARS

Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific, recognized crew members of the Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) for outstanding service to MSC, onboard the ship in Portland, Ore.



Murphy presented the Department of Defense Civilian Service Commendation Medal to 6 crew members, and the Department of Defense Civilian Service Achievement Medal to 5 crew members, during an all hands ceremony. The awardees ranged from Able Seamen through the ranks to the ship’s Chief Mate. All the awardees were honored for exemplary service while the ship was serving in the U.S. Navy’s Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas of operation.



The honorees were:

Civilian Service Commendation Medals:

Ariel Beebe

Collins Fallejo

Edgar Cruz

Eduardo Adamos

Jennifer Young

Tracy Hastings



Civilian Service Achievement Medals:

Carmelita Kawasaki

Delshawn Webb

Dennis Ramos

James Dyrda

Noel David



“It is a pleasure to recognize the great work of our CIVMAR workforce,” said Murphy. “USNS Matthew Perry’s crew is a great example to other ships. They are a hardworking, highly professional, tightly knit team. As the awards citations read, ‘they have reflected great credit upon themselves, USNS Matthew Perry, Military Sealift Command and the Department of the Navy.”



Perry returns to the United States after operating in Southeast Asia since January 2021. While forward deployed, the ship provided logistics services to 49 United States and allied ships, including elements of three Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups, two Amphibious Readiness Groups and support to three different Afloat Staging Base special mission operations. The logistics support comprised of 128 replenishments-at-sea, and 106 vertical replenishments, where Perry delivered over 11 million gallons of diesel ship fuel, nearly 300,000 gallons of aviation fuel, and 15,730 pallets of dry stores. In addition, Perry also completed 6 major ordnance cross-decks with other MSC dry cargo/ammunition ships.



“This is a very good crew,” said Capt. Muhammad Shah, Perry’s civil service master. “I have only been onboard the ship for a short time, but their professionalism and their dedication to their work and to the MSC mission is so evident. They make my job easy!”



"It's always nice to be recognized for doing a good job, and things like this definitely lift the crew's moral," said Tracy Hastings, Perry's chief mate and award recipient. "To me, the real reward has been continuing opportunities to promote professional growth and support in an overall shipboard culture of excellence through collaboration. Strong and thriving CIVMARS make agile and resilient ships, capable of not only meeting but surpassing the mission to provide excellent customer service in support of MSC and the Navy"



Back in the United States, Perry is scheduled for an extended maintenance period. In the future, the ship will return to the MSC fleet for tasking in support of the U.S. Navy.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

