Fort Meade Child Development Center Achieves NAEYC Accreditation

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Fort Meade CYS Child Development Center II team members proudly display NAEYC...... read more read more Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Fort Meade CYS Child Development Center II team members proudly display NAEYC Certificate of Accreditation. Top row (from right to left) – Kimberly Johnson, CYS Training Specialist; Jamila Doh, CYS Training Specialist; Annie Hite, CYS Administrator; Greta Harper, CYS Supervisory Training Specialist. Front row - Shanika Clay, CYS Assistant Director; Amanda Jones, CYS Supervisory Program Specialist; Georgia Dey, CYS Training Specialist see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Fort Meade Child and Youth Services (CYS) Child Development Center II has successfully completed the rigorous accreditation process with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), demonstrating its commitment to providing high-quality childcare and education.



The journey toward accreditation began in February 2024 and culminated with an on-site visit from NAEYC assessors in February 2025. Staff, administrators, and trainers collaborated to meet NAEYC’s stringent requirements, ensuring that the center provides a safe, engaging, and developmentally appropriate environment for young learners.



The accreditation process followed a structured timeline, which included multiple stages of review, training, and environmental improvements. Greta Harper, Supervisory Training Specialist for Fort Meade CYS, emphasized the importance of preparation in achieving this milestone.



“You have to start with applying for the accreditation,” Harper said. “Then there are several steps in the application process to confirm program readiness before moving into the candidacy phase.”

Once the center entered the candidacy phase, staff and administrators worked to ensure that all NAEYC criteria were met.



The process included submitting application fees and documentation, training direct care staff on NAEYC standards, ordering necessary toys, furniture, materials, and supplies, developing Program Portfolios and Classroom Portfolios, conducting Technical Assistance Visits to assess progress, performing teacher-child and classroom observations, implementing staff training and professional development, and maintaining learning environments.



The official candidacy submission was accepted, initiating a six-month window for the on-site visit, which ultimately took place in December 2024.



Annie Hite, CYS Administrator at Fort Meade, highlighted the significance of earning NAEYC accreditation. “Being accredited by NAEYC ensures that we are providing a quality program,” Hite said. “It demonstrates that we have well-trained staff, safe and enriching environments, and a curriculum that supports children's physical, cognitive, social-emotional, and language development.”



NAEYC accreditation requires child development centers to meet rigorous program quality standards, including developmentally appropriate practices, family engagement and community partnerships, play-based learning and hands-on experiences, high standards for health, safety, and nutrition, and strong assessment and evaluation procedures.



Throughout the process, CYS management teams, training specialists, and direct care staff worked diligently to align the center’s practices with NAEYC standards. Staff conducted internal observations, assessed classroom interactions, and engaged in training sessions to prepare for the accreditation visit.



“Our direct care staff are on the front lines when the assessor comes,” Harper explained. “They must demonstrate their ability to provide quality care, and we prepared them extensively to ensure they understood NAEYC’s criteria and expectations.”



Parents were also encouraged to participate in the process by assisting with classroom updates, labeling materials, and engaging in child learning activities. Their involvement reinforced the center’s emphasis on family engagement and community support.



During the on-site visit, the NAEYC assessor evaluated staff-child interactions, parent engagement and communication, classroom environments and materials, outdoor playground safety, and program and classroom portfolios.



The DoD mandates that all military-operated child development programs meet national accreditation standards, ensuring consistency in quality care across installations. The successful completion of this process underscores Fort Meade CYS’s commitment to maintaining excellence in early childhood education.



With accreditation secured, Fort Meade CYS Child Development Center II will continue to uphold and enhance the standards set by NAEYC. The team will maintain an ongoing cycle of self-assessment, training, and program improvements to ensure continuous quality care for military families.



“Achieving accreditation was a team effort,” Hite said. “Our staff’s dedication and commitment to excellence made this possible, and we will continue to provide the highest quality early childhood education for our families.”