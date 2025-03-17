South Carolina National Guard conducts the change of the stole

Photo By Maj. William Duvall | U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) James Davidson relinquished the South Carolina Chaplains...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Duvall | U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) James Davidson relinquished the South Carolina Chaplains Stole to incoming U.S. Army Chaplin (Lt. Col.) Kevin Thompson, March 15, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. In attendance were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., commander, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin Stilwell, director of the joint staff, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, land component commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ryan Price, deputy commander, 263rd AAMDC, and Chief Warrant Office 5, Martin Jennings, command chief warrant officer South Carolina Army National Guard. Also in attendance were wife, Laurie Thompson, daughter, Lydiaruth Thompson, sister and brother-in-law, James and Michelle Trolinger, and retired U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Wayne and Sue Elmore, in-laws. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) James Davidson relinquished the South Carolina National Guard Chaplains Stole to incoming U.S. Army Chaplin (Lt. Col.) Kevin Thompson, March 15, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.



The Change of the Stole ceremony signifies the passing of spiritual leadership and commitment to serving soldiers and their families, symbolizing the new chaplains dedication to servant leadership and spiritual guidance.



“I want to thank you (Davidson) for leaning forward for the past three years and giving it your all, he pastors a church, and that in itself is a consuming job,” states U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina. “You have made it a point to take this job and add value each and everyday to this organization. You aggressively addressed challenges we had and you began to set the course for where we are today.”



The Meritorious Service Medal was awarded to Davidson for his exceptionally meritorious service while assigned as the State Chaplain, for the South Carolina National Guard. Davidson distinguished himself with selfless devotion to duty, unwavering commitment to excellence and unrelenting passion for providing world class spiritual support earned him the admiration of his peers.



U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Nick Spletstoser, presents Davidson with a token of appreciation on behalf of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corp.



“I want to say thank you. Out of some 22 years so far in the Guard, this has been my favorite three years,” states Davidson. “Through the middle of my experiences, it has been great to work with so many great people. I feel that I am leaving my friends, since we have the best Chaplains Corps in the National Guard.”



McCarty then transition from discussing the outstanding job Davidson has done, and talked about Thompson and the enhancements he will bring to the table.



“I am confident that Chaplain Thompson will also do an outstanding job. I got to know Kevin a few years ago, both inside and outside the Guard,” started McCarty. “Currently Kevin is the chaplain for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program and Chaplaincy Service (SCLEAP). These two positions, and that skill set he brings with him, will only enhance these two programs.”



The Change of the Stole ceremony was then conducted by McCarty.



“That is my brother, my friend, and my confidant, I could stand up here and talk about him (Thompson) for hours,” started U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., commander 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “We took the first brigade over to Europe since the draw down of the cold war. We did not get to take the whole brigade, we had to be very selective of who we took for those 53 PAX, my number one pic was this guy right here (Thompson).”



Wholey continued to reflect on Thompson as a Chaplain and experienced they have shared as they have served together for many years.



“I reached out to a number of folks to give me a word that describes the chaplain, these are a few words his peers use to describe him,” stated Wholey. “Faithful, humble, altruistic, servant leader, optimistic, uplifting, selfless, disciple, resourceful, determined, family man, engaged, a friend, funny, and a shepherd.”



The Meritorious Service Medal was awarded to Thompson for his exceptionally meritorious service while assigned as the 263rd AAMDC chaplain, his commitment to readiness, excellence and ministry were vital to the health and welfare of soldiers and families across the command. His compassion was pivotal to the overwhelming success of the 263rd AADMC during his tenure.



“The theme over the past few weeks that my wife and friends have heard over the past few days is humbled,” starts Thompson.



Thompson then shares a few inspirational verses with the audience and talks highly and praises what outgoing chaplain Davidson has accomplished in his position.



“I was on my way back to the hospital when Maj. Gen. McCarty called me and told me I had been selected for the new sState Chaplain,” stated Thompson. “I am still being changed today through speaking, praying, being sad, crying, laughing, and rejoicing with all the people the Lord has put in my path. Thank you all for who have put this opportunity together and trusting me with the men and women in our chaplain corp as we charge forward in such shifting and tumultuous times.”



The ceremony was concluded with the singing of the Army Song.