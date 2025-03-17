Change of Command Ceremony for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

DENVER, Colo. (Mar. 14, 2025) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain hosted a Change of Command at the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum (7711 East Academy Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80230) on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Cmdr. Jamie VanDyke relinquished command to Cmdr. Andrew Gerla.
VanDyke served as the Executive Officer from May 2022 to October 2023 then assumed duties as the Commanding Officer for NTAG Rocky Mountain in October 2023. During this time, he demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and technical acumen while leading over 280 Sailors and civilians across seven states and 360,000 square miles. His leadership led to extraordinary success in both the Officer and Enlisted accession missions, recruiting more than 3,085 highly qualified men and women for service in the United States Navy.
Gerla previously served as the Senior Naval Advisor at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was awarded the Philip D. Caine award as instructor of the year for academic year 2022-2023. Upon transferring from the Air Force Academy, he reported as the Executive Officer of NTAG Rocky Mountain in November 2023.
