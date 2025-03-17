FTOC introduced at Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Cannon AFB held its first iteration of the First Term Officers Course (FTOC) at the Cannon Professional Development Center, March 12 – 14, 2025.



Raising Air Commandos is an integral piece of our mission here at The Steadfast Line, and FTOC is designed to provide a stable base of knowledge, skills and resources for officers at their first duty station.



“We often forget that most company-grade officers are young adults, just like the junior enlisted Airmen they lead,” said the 27th Special Operations Wing development advisor. “This course provides them with the same personal and professional connections and resources that we provide to the Airmen in the First Term Enlisted Course, ensuring that our Air Commandos receive an amazing first base on-boarding experience.”



Intended to bridge the gap between commissioning programs and professional military education courses, FTOC is a professional development course that educates new officers on different styles of leadership and management, enhancing their abilities and improving their interactions with the enlisted personnel under their command.



The course offers an opportunity for young officers to begin building their professional network with other students, as well as with the officers and noncommissioned officers who teach the curriculum. The schedule also includes question-answer sessions with panels of squadron commanders, first sergeants and Chief Master Sergeants, providing students with keen insight from multiple levels of leadership.



“Here at AFSOC and at the Steadfast Line, there is more expected of our CGOs,” said Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th SOW deputy commander. “Our mission requires us to empower and push down responsibilities to the lowest level. This FTOC cadre here is going to help our CGO core to do that and set them up for success in their careers.”



The introduction of FTOC is the latest effort by the 27th SOW to Ready Our Force To Win. Air Commandos can sign up for future courses at the Cannon PDC by clicking here.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2025 13:06 Story ID: 493027 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FTOC introduced at Cannon AFB, by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.