Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Recognized with 2025 Disruptive Tech Awards “Change Agent” Award for Innovative Resource Management Practices

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 17, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is proud to announce that Maj. Joshua Moser, Director for Resource Management, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Disruptive Tech Awards Change Agent Award. This recognition highlights Maj. Moser’s outstanding contributions to military healthcare resource management through innovative technology and leadership.



The Change Agent Award is presented by a select panel of current and former government and industry leaders from the federal IT sector. Maj. Moser has exemplified this honor by creating a multi-disciplinary team of subject matter experts and technical professionals to implement an Agile approach to project management within ATAMMC. Under his guidance, the team successfully met the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) 25% readiness reporting target, remarkably saving an average of 2,400 manual hours across 30 timecard pay periods.



The implementation of the Military Expense Performance Reporting System (MEPRS) has been critical in tracking healthcare costs and ensuring efficient resource utilization across military organizations. This system provides leaders with detailed cost insights, empowering them to make informed budgetary decisions while enhancing operational efficiency. Concurrently, the adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has simplified repetitive tasks such as timecard entry and data reporting. As a result, personnel can refocus their efforts on mission-critical responsibilities, significantly increasing productivity and reducing errors.



Maj. Moser's visionary leadership and strategic approach have been instrumental in the successful integration of these technologies at ATAMMC. "Leadership is about empowering a team to harness innovation and work together toward achieving transformative outcomes," said Moser. "The success of this initiative was not mine alone—it was the result of the incredible expertise, dedication, and collaboration of a multidisciplinary team that brought an idea to life and turned challenges into opportunities. I am grateful to serve as a Director at ATAMMC."



The award not only highlights Maj. Moser’s accomplishments but also sets a benchmark for leveraging innovation to drive excellence in military resource management. ATAMMC remains dedicated to improving healthcare services for our service members and their families by embracing cutting-edge technological solutions and building strong, collaborative teams.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2025 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US