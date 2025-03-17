Smart Snacking from NHB: Nutritious and Tasty Choices Keep You Energized

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Get a Grip on Your Snack…clinical dietitians assigned to Navy Hospital Bremerton...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Get a Grip on Your Snack…clinical dietitians assigned to Navy Hospital Bremerton advocate smart snacking by choosing nutritious – and tasty – choices when there’s a need for a nourishing energy boost. Instead of reaching for chips or crackers, consider nutrient-rich alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and proteins. These options not only supply energy but also deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, helping you stay full longer. Naval Hospital Bremerton currently has three dietitians with Lt Randy Le, MS, RD, Megan Magness, RD and Traci Taipale, RD. They provide medical nutrition therapy to active duty, dependents and retirees through all of the lifespan, from newborn to geriatric. Patients can self-refer or have a referral placed by any provider. NHB’s Nutrition Clinic is located on the fifth floor, available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by calling, 360-475-5566 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Snacking is a natural part of the day for many, providing a much-needed boost between meals.



Sometimes, our bodies require nourishment to stabilize blood sugar levels. Other times, we snack out of habit.



Making mindful choices when it comes to snacks can significantly impact overall health and help enhance operational readiness by maintaining optimal body weight, disease prevention, strengthening bones and more.



Instead of reaching for chips or crackers, consider nutrient-rich alternatives like fruits, vegetables, and proteins. These options not only supply energy but also deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber, helping you stay full longer.



Tips for Smarter Snacking

1. Choose Colorful, Brain-Boosting Foods

Incorporating a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables into your snacks is a great way to nourish your body. If you're in the mood for something crunchy, try options like carrot sticks, bell pepper slices, apple wedges, or dried fruit. For those who prefer something naturally sweet, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, or grapes can satisfy cravings without the excess sugar.



2. Stay Full Longer with Protein-Packed Snacks

Protein plays a key role in keeping you satisfied for longer periods by slowing digestion and preventing sudden sugar crashes. Pairing protein with fruits, vegetables, or whole grains makes for a well-balanced and sustaining snack. Try pairing strawberries or grapes with Greek yogurt or enjoy carrots with hummus for a delicious and filling choice.



3. Enhance Flavor with Healthy Fats

Adding healthy fats to your snacks can improve both taste and satiety. Nuts, seeds, and nut butters are excellent additions that provide long-lasting energy. For example, mix walnuts into yogurt or spread almond butter on apple slices for a satisfying and nutritious treat.



Simple and Healthy Snack Ideas

Here are some quick and easy snack combinations to incorporate into your day:

1. Celery sticks topped with cottage cheese and a sprinkle of seasoning.

2. Mashed avocado on whole-grain toast with a pinch of chili flakes.

3. Apple slices dipped in vanilla Greek yogurt mixed with a tablespoon of peanut butter.

4. Cheddar cheese paired with grapes and almonds.

5. Celery sticks spread with almond butter and topped with golden raisins.

6. Cottage cheese combined with pineapple tidbits and a sprinkle of chia seeds.

7. Banana slices topped with nut butter and a few mini chocolate chips.

8. Bell pepper strips served with hummus and kalamata olives.

9. Plain Greek yogurt mixed with chopped walnuts and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

10. Cucumber slices spread with cream cheese and garnished with fresh or dried dill.



By making conscious snack choices, you can fuel your body with the nutrition it needs to maintain energy and focus throughout the day. The next time you reach for a snack, opt for a wholesome and satisfying option that supports your overall health and well-being.



Naval Hospital Bremerton currently has three dietitians with Lt Randy Le, MS, RD, Megan Magness, RD and Traci Taipale, RD.



They provide medical nutrition therapy to active duty, dependents and retirees through all of the lifespan, from newborn to geriatric. Patients can self-refer or have a referral placed by any provider. NHB’s Nutrition Clinic is located on the fifth floor, available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by calling, 360-475-5566.