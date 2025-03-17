Walter Reed Expands Patient Transport Services for Beneficiaries

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



BETHESDA, Md. – Military Health System beneficiaries with mobility challenges now have expanded support at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The hospital’s Patient Transport Team provides wheelchair and bed transport services to assist patients in navigating the facility with ease and respect.



The Patient Transport Team, comprising more than 40 staff members, operates throughout the hospital, ensuring patients reach their appointments on time. Additionally, transporters serve as wayfinders, offering directions and general information to patients and visitors.



The patient transport initiative originated at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the 1980s and 1990s. Before the facilities merged in 2011, a similar service was available at the former National Naval Medical Center. Today, the service remains an integral part of patient care at Walter Reed.



Transport services are available 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, until 6 a.m. on Saturdays. Operations resume at 6 a.m. on Mondays. The service functions on a first-come, first-served basis. Transporters are stationed at the main entrances of patient care buildings, inpatient and outpatient clinics, and wards. Roving transporters are also strategically positioned throughout the hospital, including the Ambulatory Procedure Unit, Emergency Department, Operating Room, and various inpatient wards.



Patients seeking assistance can locate transporters at designated points or contact the Patient Transport Dispatch at 301-295-4010. The service covers transportation to medical departments, patient garages, and common areas such as dining facilities and restrooms, though transporters do not enter these locations with beneficiaries.



Studies show that hospital patient transport services improve efficiency, reduce safety risks for patients with mobility concerns, and provide emotional support during stressful procedures. Walter Reed’s Patient Transport Team remains committed to ensuring a seamless experience for beneficiaries in need of mobility assistance.





Media Contact:

Rick Corrales

Public Affairs Officer, Office of Command Communications

Email: hector.r.corrales.civ@health.mil

Phone: 301-400-0012



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2025 12:14 Story ID: 493023 Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Expands Patient Transport Services for Beneficiaries, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.