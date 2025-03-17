The 48th, where standards meet strength

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Open ranks have been a cornerstone of U.S. Air Force history for decades, demonstrating the attention to detail, professionalism and unity Airmen uphold. The Standards and Readiness Review provides the opportunity to further lean on the basics which drive that excellence on the ground and in the air.



The 48th Maintenance Operations Squadron took charge, gathering Airmen from maintenance analysis, programming, quality assurance, engineering and many others to come shoulder to shoulder in a standards and readiness review.



“Inspections get us back to the basics and make sure we have attention to detail that carries over through the rest of our career and our daily jobs,” said 1st Lt. McKenna Etherton, 48th MXG maintenance operations flight director.



This commitment to excellence extends beyond inspections—it’s a mindset that drives Airmen in their daily duties.



“With all the maintainers out on the line and even to my schedulers, maintenance operations center, quality assurance, and everybody in between-- everybody has an impact on lives,” said Etherton. “If we don’t have attention to detail and follow every single step of the instructions, whether it's an inspection or repairing a part, things go wrong. Pilots ultimately go up in the jet and their life depends on the work we do.”



Whether it’s quality assurance, structural repairs, or fabrications, each part of the maintenance group is vital to the mission's success. In every aspect of the mission, attention to detail is crucial to how the 48th FW prepares, organizes, trains and fights.



“If we continue to instill that attention to detail in everything we do, it carries over to the attention to detail needed with aircraft maintenance because everything in maintenance is extremely important,” Senior Master Sgt. Simpson Hill, 48th MXO weapons standardization superintendent. “It’s a no-fail mission.”



Every Airmen plays a significant role in contributing to the discipline and accountability required to perform missions that empower the fighting capability of the Air Force.



“I feel prideful when putting on the uniform,” said Airman 1st Class Avant Jones, 48th MXO maintenance management documentation specialist. “So many great people have worn it and just being able to carry on the legacy and making sure the military functions at a high standard is important to me.”



From basic training to technical school to the fighting force, Air Force members show they are ready to take on any mission and attack the fight. Everything starts from ground zero, whether it’s uniform standards, operational exercises, or physical fitness; each piece of the puzzle adds to the greater mission at hand.

