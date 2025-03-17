Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit Earns MRC East Best Award

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) earned the 2024 Medical Readiness Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) earned the 2024 Medical Readiness Command East Best SRU award. The SRU provides world-class medical management to wounded, ill or injured Soldiers, to make sure that they can successfully transition back to the force or honorably to veteran status. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Bragg Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) earned the 2024 Medical Readiness Command East Best SRU award. The SRU provides world-class medical management to wounded, ill or injured Soldiers, to make sure that they can successfully transition back to the force or honorably to veteran status.



According to SRU Commander, Lt. Col. John Radnoczi, “Our team works tirelessly to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to care, addressing the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of our Soldiers."



The Fort Bragg SRU also received Program Analyst of the Year, awarded to retired Command Sgt. Major. Leisa Mims and Social Worker of the Year awarded to Dietra Montalvo. The SRU team attributes this success to their collaborative approach of working together with a team of professionals to provide seamless care and support.



“It shows the professionalism and dedication of the civilian and military coming together to make the mission a success for the Soldiers,” said Radnoczi. “They are very professional and very detailed with what they do with their records keeping, so we can accurately track from beginning to end how the care of the Soldier is going.”



Soldiers recovering in an SRU follow a comprehensive recovery plan that focuses on six goals: career, physical, social, family, emotional and spiritual resilience. This is achieved through collaboration with a dedicated team of professionals who assess each Soldiers needs and develop corresponding recovery goals.



Clinical Social Worker, Montalvo emphasized the importance of teamwork in the SRU's success. "We work closely with our command, nurse case managers, occupational therapists, and other professionals to ensure that our Soldiers receive the best possible care. It's a team effort, and everyone plays a critical role."



The SRU's commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. Radnoczi noted that the unit's 47% return-to-duty rate is a proof to the effectiveness of their programs and services. "We're proud of the work we do here, and it's gratifying to see our Soldiers thrive and succeed."

“If Soldiers come here, injured or ill, and they buy into the program and what it offers, they will leave here better than before, whether they're transitioning from the military or returning to duty,” said Mims.



The Fort Bragg SRU is dedicated to serving our nation's soldiers. They view this award as a recognition of their unit's achievements, and the incredible work of their team members, who they believe are truly making a difference in the lives of the assigned Soldiers.