CNO's Essay Contest

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Since 2017, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) has conducted an essay-writing contest that focuses on understanding how lessons from naval history can inform today’s leadership.





However, this year will be a momentous occasion as the Navy will be commemorating its 250th Anniversary and highlighting America's Warfighting Navy's contributions to our great nation and our 250 years of independence.





Originating in 2017, the contest began under then CNO Adm. John Richardson with the goal of leveraging the knowledge and creativity of current and former uniformed and civilian members of the U.S. maritime services, the Merchant Marines, professional historians, and those interested in naval history to broaden and deepen the Navy’s warfighting knowledge. This examination of the past successes and failures helps ensure the Navy maintains maritime superiority in an era of great power competition.





Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) manages the annual essay contest on behalf of the CNO, supported by the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) – which has been running essay contests since 1878.





“This contest presents an invaluable opportunity to engage with our naval history, and it challenges us to reflect on the lessons of the past, not just as a matter of pride, but as a pathway to understanding the complexities of our present and future,” said Sam Cox, director of Naval History and Heritage Command, Rear Adm. (retired). “By examining the triumphs and challenges faced by those before us, we gain insights that can enhance our leadership and decision-making today. This contest is more than a celebration of our heritage; it is a call to learn and grow from the experiences that have shaped our Navy and our nation.”





Essays are accepted from entrants qualified in the Professional Category, the Rising Category, or the Midshipmen and Cadets Category





Essay evaluation will be based on the following criteria:





- Relevance to the topic, leveraging naval history to address current challenges



- Clarity and readability



- Thoroughness of research



- Quality of insights derived from historical events



- Originality and uniqueness of ideas presented





Winning authors will receive, among other things, a piece of copper sheathing from USS Constitution; recognition on the NHHC website; one-year USNI membership; a one-year subscription to USNI’s Naval History Magazine, and varying cash prizes.





- First Place - $5,000 (Professional and Rising Historians)



- First Place - $4,000 (Midshipmen and Cadets Category)



- Second Place - $2,500 (Professional and Rising Historians)



- Second Place - $2,000 (Midshipmen and Cadets)



- Third Place - $1,500 (Rising Historian Category)



- Third Place - $1,000 (Midshipmen and Cadets Category)





All winning essays will be published in USNI’s Proceedings or Naval History in 2025.





More details on categories, eligibility, submission guidelines, evaluation criteria, and past winning submission can be found in NAVADMIN 037/25 or at https://www.history.navy.mil/get-involved/essay-contest.html.





If any entrant has questions regarding the contest, please email Mr. Steve A. Hill stephen.a.hill6.civ@us.navy.mil. For advice and guidance on writing essays, please email: essayquestions@usni.org NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus. For more news from NHHC, visit www.history.navy.mil.

