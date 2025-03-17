Infantry brigade soldiers take top honors in Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition for 2025

Courtesy Photo | Indiana National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, speaks at the 2025...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Indiana National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, speaks at the 2025 Best Warrior Competition award ceremony for the Hoosier State at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, Indiana, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Katie Dixon see less | View Image Page

EDINBURGH, Ind – Indiana National Guardsmen from across the state competed in a three-day competition at Camp Atterbury that tested soldiers’ physical stamina and mental toughness.



The Best Warrior Competition tested 31 Hoosier Guardsmen in several key readiness areas, including Army Combat Fitness, land navigation, obstacle course, a ruck march, written exam and more. The winners were selected based on an accumulative score from each competition.



“The Best Warrior Competition is not just about physical strength or tactical proficiency,” said Indiana’s Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich. “It’s about having the mindset of a warrior – these Guardsmen refuse to quit and never stop pushing past their physical and mental limits.”



The winners, who represented the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are, for the noncommissioned officers, Staff Sgt. Zachary Green, Roachdale, from 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment headquartered in Columbus and for junior enlisted soldiers, Spc. Josiah Bowen, Fairland, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment based in Fort Wayne.



"The 2025 Best Warriors Competition was in honor of Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey A. McLochlin, he died July 5, 2006 serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a Ranger regiment veteran of the Panama invasion, and absolutely embodied the warrior ethos, said Col. Shawn Eaken, the 76th Brigade commander. Many of us grew as soldiers under Sgt. Maj. McLochlin as he trained us to master the basics and to never quit, the same traits these soldiers showed this weekend."



This competition aimed to inspire a warrior ethos while also fostering camaraderie and cultivates a lethal and prepared force by challenging participants to demonstrate determination and adaptability in combat scenarios.



“I applaud each of the warriors for entering the arena and choosing to push themselves to be the best,” said Muennich.



The Hoosier Guardsmen will now advance to the regional Best Warrior Competition and test their skills against soldiers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin scheduled to start April 30 at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.