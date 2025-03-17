C2ISR delivers decision advantage through data

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- On the modern battlefield, decision advantage is the key to decisive victory or deterrence. For the Department of the Air Force, the ability to gain that edge can be summed up in one word – data.



Command, Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Division’s senior materiel leader Col. Scott Rothermel recently spoke on how his programs contribute to the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.



“Our programs provide intelligence data to tactical, operational, and strategic decision makers, providing better situational awareness to improve kill chains,” Rothermel said. “This leads to different types of products and mission sets; whether it’s battlespace awareness, indications, warnings, and so on. Each of them feeds into and supports the DAF BATTLE NETWORK.”



The division is part of the Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. C2ISR provides acquisition and sustainment leadership supporting multiple operational weapons systems and mission-critical capabilities supporting the Air Force intelligence community. ISR functions manage a wide variety of systems for collecting, processing, and disseminating intelligence needed by national security decision makers and military commanders.



Rothermel explained C2ISR’s primary programs uniquely support the DAF BATTLE NETWORK through their ability to pull intelligence data from a myriad of sources and make it available to warfighters. The systems include:



The Air Force Distributed Common Ground System supplies multi-sensor derived intelligence and kill chain enabling capabilities across the globe.



The Integrated Broadcast System ingests and disseminates secure tactical intelligence data to warfighters via multiple transmission modes.



The Global Command and Control System Air Force presents accurate, complete, and timely battlespace visualization to combatant commanders.



“ISR functions are key to delivering decision advantage to our warfighters,” said Gordon Kordyak, C3BM’s deputy program executive officer. “C2ISR is a critical division within C3BM and their ability to support the DAF BATTLE NETWORK is extraordinary.”



As an integrating PEO, C3BM is responsible for designing and delivering the DAF BATTLE NETWORK. The DAF BATTLE NETWORK is the integrated system of systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems providing better situational awareness, faster decisions, and decisive direction. In short, resilient decision advantage to the joint force.

