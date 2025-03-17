Scouting the Next Generation: SSP Members Attend UMD’s Spring Career & Internship Fair

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Members of Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) attended the University of Maryland’s (UMD) Spring Career & Internship Fair from February 26-28, speaking to bright students and promoting the opportunities the command has to offer to the next generation of potential SSP employees.

“In-person recruitment events are important because they’re instant networking, they let you find and physically meet top candidates,” says Kathleen Cushman, Human Resources Specialist and Recruitment Outreach Program Manager at SSP.

Recruitment events are attended by alumni, supervisors, hiring managers, and anyone else from SSP with an interest in advocating for the command.

“Meeting these future SSP employees is how we carry out the SSP Mission/Vision to 2084,” Cushman continued.

Connecting in-person at recruitment events can encourage potential candidates to tell recruiters more about themselves. Events like these are critical to the continued development of SSP’s workforce. According to Cushman, the most appealing candidates are those who show initiative, curiosity, and aspiration, all traits that participants may have a better chance of displaying face-to-face.

“The face to face interaction affords candidates the opportunity to dialogue in comfort. When you’re talking back-and-forth, it encourages them to share more of their story,” said Tynisa Haskins, Human Resources Specialist at SSP.

Maggie Elliott, Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist at SSP, says “At these events, people are looking and stopping everywhere. You can just say, ‘let’s talk,’ no prior research or knowledge required, and you get to have a conversation with people who might be exactly what you’re looking for.”

“The body language is a very important part of the conversation,” Elliott continued.

An alumni of UMD, and a relatively recent addition to SSP herself, Elliott says that for supervisors looking for specific positions to fill, these events are the best opportunity to get a feel for individual candidates. Cushman, who has been involved with promoting SSP at recruitment events for a year and a half, agrees.

“They can identify candidates, talk to them in a sort of informal interview, and see if they would be a good fit for the position and organization,” Cushman said. “First impressions are everything.”

According to Cushman, these physical interactions are some of the most important steps it takes to successfully present SSP. Being approachable and interacting directly with students is how those first impressions are made, and even something as simple as handing out SSP-branded items and info can make the difference in having students promote the command to other potential candidates.

“You get to discover talent that you wouldn’t have otherwise,” said Haskins. “We meet people we never would have if we didn’t physically attend these events.”

Strategic Systems Programs is the Navy command that provides cradle-to-grave lifecycle support for the sea-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad. This includes training, systems, equipment, facilities and personnel responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and effectiveness of the nation’s Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Trident II (D5LE) Strategic Weapon System.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2025 Date Posted: 03.17.2025 09:54 Story ID: 493007 Location: COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, US