Strengthening the OIB: LEMC's state-of-the-art Joint Missile Maintenance Facility

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Army officials gathered at the Letterkenny Munitions Center to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony on March 12 for a new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility.



The new facility will provide an adaptive and modernized space and will support the newest variants of High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Sidewinder Missiles, and other Air Force, Navy, and Army weapon systems, and will play a vital role in advancing the Army’s modernization plan.



"Opening the JMMF underscores our commitment to national security and operational readiness,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton, LEMC’s commander. “This facility not only represents a leap forward in our military infrastructure but also stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in defense."



LEMC, a subordinate installation of the Joint Munitions Command, conducts regional and contingency distribution of munitions, precision-guided munitions maintenance, and munitions demilitarization for Army requirements in support of all DOD and international partners to provide readiness to the Warfighter.



“As we look ahead, this groundbreaking is not only about constructing a new facility; it paves our way for a more secure future,” said Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander. “This state-of-the-art facility will significantly bolster missile maintenance capabilities allowing unserviceable munitions to be returned to the stockpile, ensuring the nation’s warfighters have the deterrence necessary to maintain dominance over adversaries.”



Once operational, JMMF will be dedicated to the Compatibility Group E missile maintenance mission, which is dedicated to restoring unserviceable material that was cataloged to require minimal expense or effort to get back to a serviceable condition upon inspections, it will also minimize disruptions in operations, reduce risk, and minimalize the number of maintenance operators who are exposed.



The following missile platforms will be supported by this project for LEMC as a Technology Repair Center for Air Force Sidewinder and Launcher maintenance; Air Force and Navy HARM, AMRAAM, and High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (AIM-9X) Control Section Modification missile maintenance; and currently Air Force Advanced Infrared Missile maintenance with the potential to be the maintenance provider for Navy and Army variants in the future.



“Our commitment to modernizing industrial facility capabilities is essential for future requirements, and the LEMC modernization strategy is a key component in this vision,” Anderson said.



Joint Missile maintenance Facility at Letterkenny Munitions Center Video: https://dvidshub.net/r/l4u2bi

