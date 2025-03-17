501st Combat Support Wing fuels BTF 25-2 success

RAF FAIRFORD, United Kingdom –

For the 501st Combat Support Wing, supporting Bomber Task Force deployments is more than just providing a location for bomber operations – the wing creates an integrated, mission-ready environment that allows deployed aircrews and aircraft to launch into action upon arrival.

The mission accomplishments during BTF 25-2 were not only made possible by the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, but also the behind-the-scenes contributions of the 501st CSW Airmen who ensured every element of the mission – from aircraft maintenance to airfield operations – ran smoothly.

“Just as our wing name implies, we provide combat support to the Bomber Task Force personnel,” said U.S. Air Force Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st CSW commander. “We deliver munitions and ordnance, care and feeding, communication capabilities, logistical support, and anything the aircraft maintainers need to sustain air operations. Our goal is to foster seamless agile combat support.”

Each BTF deployment requires months of preparation, tailoring support to the specific needs of the arriving unit. The 501st CSW’s planning team worked closely with the 69th EBS well in advance of their deployment from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, ensuring every operational requirement was met before the first aircraft arrived.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Cangealose, 69th EBS commander said this proactive coordination set the stage for a smooth and effective deployment. The infrastructure and personnel at RAF Fairford provided a strong foundation, allowing his crews to remain focused on the mission.

“The 501st CSW and its personnel have been critical in ensuring the success of our mission here at RAF Fairford,” Cangealose said. “From fire department operations to security forces and airfield management, their support allows us to effectively project airpower across the European theater.”

Among the many moving parts that kept BTF 25-2 running, airfield management played a crucial role in maintaining a safe and efficient operational environment. Every takeoff and landing depended on a team that could anticipate challenges, adapt to shifting schedules, and coordinate with multiple agencies.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Trujillo, 420th Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management training, explained that while the work is complex, her team remained focused on mission execution despite fluctuating schedules and manning constraints.

“Airfield management is all about precision, and despite the challenges, we ensured that every aircraft could take off and land safely,” Trujillo said.

For Trujillo and her team, seeing the direct impact of their work on the broader mission reinforced the significance of their role. Ensuring a well-run airfield wasn’t just about keeping operations moving -- it was about enabling strategic bomber crews to execute missions that strengthened NATO partnerships and reinforced deterrence efforts in the region.

“This mission showed me how interconnected we are with the bigger picture,” Trujillo said. “Airfield management may not always be in the spotlight, but without us, bomber operations wouldn’t be possible.”

Beyond sustaining daily operations, the 501st CSW played a key role in ensuring interoperability with NATO Allies. RAF Fairford’s strategic location and specialized infrastructure provided an ideal staging ground for multinational exercises, facilitating seamless integration with partner nations. Phillips emphasized that the wing’s ongoing collaboration with NATO strengthens both U.S. and Allied airpower capabilities.

“RAF Fairford is specifically designed to handle bomber operations, and our unique location and capabilities are a great asset to the alliance,” Phillips said. “Having a constant boots-on-the-ground presence and maintaining relationships with the host nation and the 603rd Air Operations Center ensures that NATO and higher headquarters objectives are met.”

As BTF 25-2 progressed, combined training missions with more than 13 partner nations highlighted the strength of interoperability. The ability to rapidly integrate with NATO Allies and regional partners demonstrated not only the flexibility of U.S. strategic airpower but also the shared commitment to collective security in the region.

Phillips sees the 501st CSW’s role expanding in future BTF deployments as NATO’s priorities evolve and security dynamics shift. The wing’s ability to provide agile combat support will only grow in importance as global operations become increasingly complex.

“The support we provide BTF missions will only expand as we continue to hone our craft and strive to be the premier enabler and combat operations gateway into the European theater,” Phillips said.

From the precision of airfield management to the meticulous planning and logistical coordination that kept the mission on track, the 501st CSW’s efforts were instrumental in enabling BTF 25-2. While the B-52s carried out their missions across Europe, it was the dedication and expertise of the Airmen on the ground that ensured every launch, recovery, and operation was executed without hesitation. Their work didn’t just support the mission -- it made it possible.

