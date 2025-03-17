Vehicle Registration Pilot tested at USAG Stuttgart from Mar. 17 – Apr. 17, 2025

Fantastic news! USAG Stuttgart is participating in a new pilot program aimed at enhancing the vehicle in/out processing. This initiative will boost efficiency through better interagency coordination, reduce customer wait times, and eliminate unnecessary steps. The pilot program is scheduled to run from Mar. 17 - Apr. 17, 2025.



Here’s how the new process flow will be structured:



• The Vehicle Processing Center sends an initial notification to the Vehicle owner informing them their vehicle has arrived at USAG Stuttgart.

• Next, the customer gathers all required information and goes to the Vehicle registration Office.

• Upon arrival at the Vehicle Registration Office, all registration paperwork is reviewed, and an Insurance Verification memo is issued.

• The customer then proceeds to the Vehicle Processing Center to submit and confirm all shipping documentation, conduct joint inspection and sign for vehicle.

• Next step is the vehicle inspection, the customer will then have their vehicle inspected by a German Master Mechanic to ensure it meets compliance checks for Host Nation.

• After the inspection is completed, the customer returns to the Vehicle Registration Office with verified inspection documents.

• Finally, the Vehicle Registration Office finalizes the registration and issues the permanent or temporary vehicle plates. Type of plates are determined on Pass or Failure of Inspection.



There are three key differences in the pilot implementation:



• After notification their vehicle arrives in Germany, customers will go to the Vehicle registration office to verify insurance and provided they have the shipping documents and insurance confirmation go to the VPC and get their vehicle.

• After picking up their vehicle, customers must take it for inspection. If they pass, they proceed and register vehicle for one or two years. If they fail, they will receive temporary plates and will have 30 days to correct failed items.

• Finally, once customers pass the inspection, they bring the results to the Vehicle Registration Office to register the vehicle and receive an expiration decal valid for one or two years, eliminating the need for a second visit.

Date Posted: 03.17.2025