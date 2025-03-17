Meet the People Behind NAVFAC EURAFCENT's Mission Success: Our Civilians of the Year

Three employees at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Public Works Department, swept the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) 2024 Civilians of the Year awards.



Adam Forshey earned Supervisor of the Year, Vincenzo Contreras was named Senior Civilian of the Year, and Giovanni Fischetti received the Junior Civilian of the Year award.



"Our NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Civilians of the Year truly embody the spirit of service and excellence," said Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central. "Adam, Vincenzo, and Giovanni exemplify the very best of our civilian workforce. Their dedication to supporting the fleet, warfighters, and our families, whether through innovative facilities management, expert engineering design, or meticulous financial analysis, has made a real and lasting difference. We are incredibly proud to recognize their outstanding contributions."



The NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Civilian of the Year program recognizes employees who consistently go above and beyond to make a difference through outstanding performance, dedication, and leadership among civilian employees.



Forshey, a native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Ohio University alumnus leads the Planning, Design, and Construction Branch for PWD Naples as the Facility Engineering & Acquisition Division branch head. He oversees a multidisciplinary team of 13 skilled professionals, including project managers, design managers, construction managers, and engineering technicians, comprised of U.S. civil servants, local national employees, and military personnel.



"I am humbled and honored to be recognized," Forshey said. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team, more than myself. Their commitment to excellence, the mission, and each other is what makes success possible."



Forshey, who began his tenure with NAVFAC at NAVFAC Atlantic in Norfolk, Va. in 2015 has been with NAVFAC EURAFCENT since 2018. Forshey said his goal is to support and empower his team.



"This recognition is truly a testament to the incredible team at PWD Naples PDC," Forshey said. "Their dedication makes leadership a joy, not a chore. Every day is a learning experience, and I'm grateful to grow as a leader alongside such a talented group."



Contreras, a native of Gaeta, Italy, and a University of Naples Federico II graduate, ensures the safety and compliance of drinking water aboard NSA Naples installations as a certified Engineer and Operator in Responsible Charge (ORC). His responsibilities include overseeing four Water Treatment Plants and their related distribution systems.



"I am honored to receive this extremely prestigious award, and I am also happy to share it with my teammates of PWD Naples, especially with UEM [Utilities Energy Management] Branch and WTP [water treatment plant] Personnel," Contreras said. "I did not win it alone, but it's a huge teamwork effort that allows me to do my best day by day.



Having only been with NAVFAC for a short time, Contreras brings 15 years of experience from various engineering consultancy companies in Italy, Armenia, and Ukraine.



"I found the best engineers, technicians, operators, and Seabees here," Contreras said. "It's inspiring to learn from their 'Can-Do' Seabee spirit, taking NSA Naples to the top in EURAFCENT. I strongly encourage and train the water operators to be the "best in class", and to learn from them. In the end, I am just trying to be myself every day, loving my profession."



Fischetti, a Naples native and graduate of Istituto Pietravalle, ensures seamless transportation for NSA. He manages a complex portfolio, coordinating VIP transportation requests, assigning vehicles to meet command needs, and handling the procurement of commercial buses - including direct liaison with bus companies.



"I'm very proud about it," Fischetti said. "I always try to do my best for the Transportation office and this appreciation, this award makes me feel I'm doing the right thing, makes me feel I'm doing well!"



Giovanni Fischetti embodies institutional knowledge at NSA Naples. With military personnel routinely rotating every few years, his 36 years of experience serving the U.S. Navy makes him an invaluable resource for incoming leadership seeking to understand the local landscape.



"I love my job, and I believe my dedication contributes to our success," said Fischetti. "This recognition is incredibly rewarding, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside such dedicated colleagues, especially the Seabees, who are always there to lend a hand."



Public Works Department Naples provides a full range of NAVFAC construction, engineering, facility maintenance, utilities, transportation, and environmental services to Naval Support Activity Naples and tenant commands. Cmdr. John Parizek, public works officer, for NSA Naples said, he knows the strength of his organization comes from the people and that sweeping all three categories is an incredible honor for the entire department.



"It truly is a testament to the exceptional teamwork, talent, and commitment of our workforce," Parizek said. It's easy to see why Adam, Vincenzo, and Giovanni, three exceptional leaders, rose to the top. Congratulations to each of them for this significant accomplishment and a remarkable and well-deserved achievement! Bravo Zulu to our winners!"



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

