Netherlands National Tactical Command Visit to HQ Army CID

Courtesy Photo | Left to right: Peter Tolentino, Army CID Deputy Director; Col. Peter Nieuwenhuis,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Left to right: Peter Tolentino, Army CID Deputy Director; Col. Peter Nieuwenhuis, Netherlands Military Attache to the U.S; Capt. Tieme Moret, International Affairs – Netherlands Military Police; Brig. Gen. Johannes Pieters, Commander Netherlands Marechaussee National Tactical Command; Gijs Van Der Zee, Netherlands Public Prosecutors Office; Marianne Oolbekkink, Policy Assistant to Brig. Gen. Pieters see less | View Image Page

The Commander of the Netherlands Royal Marechausee (KMar) National Tactics Command, Brigadier General Johannes Pieters, visited the headquarters of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (DACID) for a capabilities briefing, and interoperability and collaboration discussion on March 4, 2025.



The KMar is the Netherlands gendarmerie force, performing civilian and military policing functions, both as a law enforcement agency alongside the National Police Corps and as the fourth branch of the Netherland Armed Forces.



Brig. Gen. Pieters and his team, to include representatives of the Netherlands Embassy to the United States and the Netherlands Public Prosecutors Office, met with DACID Deputy Director Peter Tolentino and other DACID senior leaders during their visit to the Russell-Knox Building. Discussions centered on the unique investigative and personnel protection mission executed by DACID personnel worldwide. Jurisdictional challenges and operational cooperation were also addressed as the two agencies pledged to seek further opportunities for mutual collaboration in addressing common criminal threats.



Law enforcement partnerships are a key component of DACID’s strategy and help ensure the agency’s ability to enhance the Army’s operational readiness by executing its felony criminal investigative and executive protection mission around the globe.



Brig. Gen. Pieters also met with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service during this visit, reinforcing KMar’s commitment to work with all U.S. military investigative organizations.