NSA Bahrain, NAVCENT Hold First-of-its-Kind Exercise Vigilant Resolve

MANAMA, Bahrain – In collaboration with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain conducted Vigilant Resolve, a multi-layered emergency response exercise, March 11-12.



The two-day exercise simulated an emergency situation resulting in a shelter-in-place order, mass casualty, and noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) aboard the installation.



Vigilant Resolve was the first evolution was the first-of-its-kind, demanding a high level of planning, support and personnel from multiple installation commands including NSA Bahrain, NAVCENT, Naval Security Forces (NSF) Bahrain, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain, and host nation emergency response personnel.



“This was our first time doing a drill of this magnitude, and would not have been possible without the energy and buy-in from all stakeholders,” said Lt. Amber Fulmer, installation training officer. “Many installation-wide drills will focus on one functional area on one day, but Vigilant Resolve focused on multiple areas over multiple days. We look forward to refining what we learned through this first iteration and ensuring our NSA Bahrain team members are trained for possible contingencies.”



During the exercise, NSA Bahrain Fire and Emergency Services Department worked alongside local fire, medical and law enforcement first responders to evacuate personnel in a simulated mass casualty scenario, showcasing the interoperability of the U.S. Navy and its Bahrain partners.



Hospital corpsmen from U.S. NMRTU Bahrain arrived on-scene, assessing personnel injuries and transporting them to designated triage areas. Injuries in the mass casualty ranged from mild scrapes, to lethal head injuries. The exercise was set to evaluate the first responders on their ability to assess the severity of injuries and make reports in a timely manner, communicating and directing assistance where needed.



Day two of the exercise included the set-up and mock execution of a NEO, in which role players went through the administrative process that would be required in the event of such an operation. As anticipated, the lessons learned from both days provided insights on how NSA Bahrain and its 147 tenant commands can improve their emergency processes and enhance the safety and security of their personnel.



"Exercise Vigilant Resolve was an invaluable opportunity to enhance our emergency response capabilities,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. "This multi-day evolution tested our ability to respond to complex, real-world scenarios, reinforcing our commitment to mission readiness. I'm grateful for the professionalism and dedication of every participant, and I appreciate the collaboration across all commands on board. NSA Bahrain sets a high bar for operational preparedness, and we will continue refining and strengthening our response efforts through future training."



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

