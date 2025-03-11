U.S. Marines, Sailors with MRF-D 25.3 arrive to Northern Territory

Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Armas, center, the commanding officer of Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Armas, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Sgt. Maj. Michael T. Escobar, right, the sergeant major of MRF – D 25.3, pose for a photo with Group Captain Melissa Neilson, the commander of Northern Command, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, March 17, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa) see less | View Image Page

DARWIN, NT, Australia – U.S. Marines and Sailors have arrived in the Northern Territory to kick off the 14th annual rotation of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



This deployment, part of the standing 25-year Australia-U.S. Force Posture Agreement, brings approximately 2,500 U.S. Marines and Sailors to Australia to train and operate alongside the Australian Defence Force. Together, they will conduct various exercises to enhance cooperation, readiness and regional security. The MAGTF’s arrival is assisted by a standing MRF-D Coordination Element in Darwin, part of the MRF-D program, to facilitate a smooth transition into training.



"The Marines and Sailors of this year’s rotation look forward to training with our Australian counterparts and regional partners, building upon decades of shared tradition and operational experience," said U.S. Marine Col. Jason C. Armas, commanding officer of the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF. "The shared experiences during this deployment will strengthen our collective ability to address challenges and promote stability across the Indo-Pacific."



Marines and Sailors apart of this year’s MRF-D MAGTF will participate in diverse simulated and live training activities across the Indo-Pacific, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, non-combatant evacuations, embassy reinforcements, expeditionary operations and rapid deployment of forces.



Exercises will span the Australian continent and extend beyond its borders to the Philippines, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and other regional security partners. The expansion of the MRF-D operational landscape serves to deepen multinational collaboration and bolster collective preparedness. This year, the MRF-D MAGTF is scheduled to participate in 17 exercises, including Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, which will be Australia’s largest military exercise since World War II with 19 different countries set to participate.



Since its inception in 2011, the MRF-D program has grown in scale and complexity, reflecting the shared commitment of the U.S. and Australia to a secure, resilient, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. This rotational force is a visible testament to the enduring strength of the Australia-U.S. alliance and a cornerstone of peace and security in the region.



For additional information, please contact the Marine Rotational Force - Darwin team at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil.